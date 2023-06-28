The interesting concept of “deleting” a person from the face of the earth is the protagonist of the Thai TV series Delete, which landed on Netflix in June 2023. And in its cast, we find again an actress we saw recently: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, the young Thai actress that Netflix’s audience appreciated in Hunger, the 2023 Thai movie about fine dining. For those who don’t know much about her, let’s find out about her career so far.

You can watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Delete (2023) here on Youtube.

Delete 2023 cast: Orn is Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying

The actress playing Orn in the 2023 Netflix series Delete is Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying. Chutimon, also known as “Aokbab”, was born on February 2, 1996. When Delete was released on Netflix, she was 27.

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying is a Thai actress who gained international recognition for her role as Lynn in the 2017 Thai thriller movie Bad Genius. You will surely recognize her from this fan-made video with her best scenes. It was her first significant role as an actress and gave her international recognition.

After Bad Genius, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying played in several other Thai productions, like Happy Old Year and One for the Road. She won many awards as best actress in numerous film festivals in Asia: you can see the complete list of her movies and accolades on Wikipedia.

In 2023, she played the female protagonist Aoy in another Thai production released on Netflix, the movie Hunger. It’s probably the movie that reached the most comprehensive range of viewers for her, released in all countries where Netflix is available. And now that Delete is also available worldwide, Chutimon is really a recognizable face for the global audience.

Chutimon started her acting career in 2016. She has won several awards for her performances, including Best Actress awards at the 13th Kom Chad Luek Awards and the 27th Suphannahong National Film Awards. She is also a model that worked with several fashion brands and played in many commercials. She enjoys both being a model and an actress, so from now on, it all will depend on what dimension will be more successful in her life: we will watch it closely.

