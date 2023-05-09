Geico commercials are always fun to see. Every time the little gecko is back, we watch amusing situations while he interacts with some important celebrity, and the spontaneity they have in those conversations remains stuck in our heads. In 2023, they did it again: a new commercial campaign, four ads in total, including the one at the hockey match, with the little lizard and an actor not everybody knows: he’s Will Arnett; let’s discover more about him.

You can watch the 2023 Geico hockey commercial with Will Arnett here on Youtube.

Will Arnett is the actor in the 2023 Geico commercial

The actor talking with the gecko in the 2023 Geico commercial is the Canadian actor Will Arnett. Active since 1994, Arnett is mostly known as the voice actor for many famous animated characters in modern movies and TV: among others, he’s BoJack Horseman, the protagonist of the animated series aired from 2014 to 2020. His voice can seem different in the trailer, though; pay attention:

Will Arnett was born on May 4, 1970, in Toronto, Canada. Arnett began his career in show business as a voice actor, providing the voice for several animated characters: besides BoJack Horseman, he voiced Batman in The Lego Batman Movie series, and he was a regular presence in films like Despicable Me & Minions – The Rise of Gru, Ice Age – The Meltdown, Ratatouille or Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

As a flesh and bones actor, Will Arnett is famous as Gob Bluth in the critically acclaimed television series Arrested Development, which aired from 2003 to 2019. He has also appeared in several other popular television shows, including 30 Rock, The Office, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, and Law & Order.

In the commercial series launched in 2023 by Geico Insurance, Will Arnett impersonate an old “friend” of the gecko: apparently, the two worked together in the same sector in the past, and there is clear competition between them. In the dinner commercial, the gecko doesn’t look very happy to see Will at that home, and Will doesn’t make things easy, stealing his words of appreciation for the apartment. But the gecko has his revenge in the Geico hockey commercial, where everybody recognizes him much more than Will Arnett. Their bickering continues in the other two commercials released by Geico in 2023, Mums and Scones and Lost Dog.

As a talented and versatile performer who has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry, Will Arnett steals a good portion of the stage in the 2023 Geico commercial. That didn’t make the gecko particularly happy, but viewers surely appreciated their cute little fights.

