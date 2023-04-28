Which Films From The Cannes Film Festival 2022 Are Worth Seeing And Where Can You Watch Them?

Being one of the most prestigious and recognized film festivals worldwide, the Cannes film festival provides some incredible movie options for the audience. Its exclusivity and authenticity with the cinema selection make it a hub for people interested in the art and influence of the movies.

Like every year, in 2022 too, the Cannes film festival gave us some amazing movies to watch. Not only are these top-notch in the storyline but also in other aspects like acting, production, direction, and more.

Here are some movies from Cannes 2022 film festival that you can watch for a happening weekend:

Aftersun

Aftersun is a movie about a father-daughter duo, where the daughter, Sophie, recalls the beautiful summer holiday spent with her father (Calum) at a seaside resort when she was 11 years old. As Sophie turns an adult now, she tries to process her father’s memories and fill the gap with bitter-sweet reminiscence.

The movie is a stunning reflection of intergenerational depression. However, it’s also worth watching for the heartwarming storyline and, of course, the impeccable acting of both leads. Keep those tear wipes handy, as you may need one by the end of the movie.

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Decision to Leave

Whether it’s dramas, music, or movies, Korea has been dominating the world, and Cannes is no exception. With an incredible story and plot, Decision to Leave is a K-movie that made Park Chan-wook win the Best Director award at Cannes.

It focuses on a detective (Hae il Park) who’s investigating a case of a dead man and how he eventually ends up falling for his wife (Tang Wei). As the story unfolds with more twists and turns, you will dive into both mystery and romance at the same time. Keep the popcorn tub handy, as it’s a 2-hour 18, minute movie!

Where to Watch: Prime Video or Apple Tv

Triangle of Sadness

Directed by Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness is an outstanding comedy movie that tells a three-act story at once. The movie is about two influential fashion models who take a luxury cruise with a group of other wealthy people.

However, things take an unexpected turn when a bad storm affects the ship, and everyone ends up on a deserted island, fighting for survival. The movie stars Harris Dickinson, Charbi Dean Kriek, and Woody Harrelson. Watch it and see what would happen if societal inequalities get unraveled! You may find it better than some of the best and most anticipated movies in 2023.

Where to Watch: Hulu

One Fine Morning

A classic directed by Mia Hansen-Love, One Fine Morning is a story about a widowed young mother, Sandra Kingsler (Léa Seydoux), who is taking care of her 8-year-old daughter and her father suffering from neurodegenerative disease. She looks for a decent nursing job so she can help her family with better survival.

However, while finding a job for her, Sandra bumps into a married friend named Clémont (Melvil Poupaud), and they start an affair. The story is an amalgam of both romance and drama for a perfect weekend watch!

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Stranger

The Stranger is about an undercover cop Mark Frame (Joel Edgerton) and a murder suspect Henry (Sean Harris) and how he gains his trust to get a confession about a child abduction case from the suspect. The incredible Australian crime/drama movie has received lots of praise in Cannes for its interesting plots and story, and you can stream it online on OTT platforms. Unblock your favorite movies like The Stranger on Netflix and witness the incredible climax that isn’t worth missing!

Where to Watch: Netflix, YouTube (paid)

Close

A movie that perfectly depicts both friendship and responsibility, beautifully! Directed by Lukas Dhont, Close is about two 13-year-old boys, Léo (Eden Dambrine) and Rémi (Gustav De Waele), and their close friendship inside/outside the school.

However, the beautiful friendship turns into chaos as some of the school students start suspecting them of being together. What would happen to this two-bodies-one-soul friendship of the two innocent boys?

Fun fact: Close was chosen by Belgium for best international feature movie at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Where to Watch: Available to rent or buy on Prime Video, VUDU, Apple TV

Cannes and Chill!

To sum up, these are the movies you must watch at the Cannes Festival 2022! Which one would you like to watch from the above list for a Cannes and chill day? Go for any of them, and you will love them.