Hunger 2023 cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying is Aoy

Movies about fine dining and cruel chefs always fascinate us. Many recent examples confirm it: The Menu, in 2022, was an exciting perspective on how a kitchen authority can become extreme, and it’s no surprise that Netflix answered by re-proposing again Burnt, the 2015 movie with Bradley Cooper. In 2023, the next big film about the world of exclusive kitchens comes from Thailand: it’s Hunger, a story about the struggle of a young woman who wants to become a recognized chef. The protagonist is Aoy, and the actress interpreting her as the leading cast member is the Thailandese model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying. Let’s discover who she is and her other movies and TV shows.

You can watch the trailer for 2023 movie Hunger here on Youtube.

Hunger (2023), the cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying is Aoy

The actress playing Aoy in the 2023 Netflix movie Hunger is Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying. Chutimon, also known as “Aokbab”, was born on February 2, 1996. When Hunger was released on Netflix, she was 27.

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying is a Thai actress who gained international recognition for her role as Lynn in the 2017 Thai thriller movie Bad Genius. You will surely recognize her from this fan-made video with her best scenes. It was her first significant role as an actress and gave her international recognition.

After Bad Genius, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying played in several other Thai productions, like Happy Old Year and One for the Road. She won many awards as best actress in numerous film festivals in Asia: you can see the complete list of her movies and accolades on Wikipedia. Hunger is probably the movie that reached the most comprehensive range of viewers for her, released in all countries where Netflix is available.

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying is also a model that worked with several fashion brands and played in many commercials. She enjoys both being a model and an actress, so from now on, it all will depend on what dimension will be more successful in her life: we will watch it closely.

