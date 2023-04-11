Jack Black, Peaches, Bowser song in Mario: lyrics & video

The Super Mario Bros movie was released in theatres on April 5, 2023, and was a massive success. Parents and children enjoyed the experience of having one of the mythical characters of every generation’s childhood on the big screen, possibly sharing the same passion even with many years of age difference in between. The voice actors make a difference in the movie, and a song has caught everyone’s attention: Peaches, the love song Bowser dedicates to Princess Peach. Let’s explain the lyrics and how the track was born. You can find the official video and the complete lyrics in this article.

Watch the official trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie here on Youtube.

Jack Black, Peaches, Bowser song in Mario movie: the lyrics & the video

Peaches is the love song Bowser dedicates to Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros Movie released in 2023. It’s interpreted by Jack Black, who voices Bowser in the film. An official video has been released, with Jack Black singing the song on a piano inside a dreamy egg: you can watch it below.

Jack Black - Peaches (Directed by Cole Bennett) The Super Mario Bros. Movie Watch this video on YouTube.

The fact that Bowser is in love with Princess Peach is one of the peculiarities of The Super Mario Bros Movie. It’s why he kidnaps the princess in the plot, and “Peaches” is the nickname he calls her. However, Peach loves Mario, and that’s what triggers Bowser’s anger against the whole Mushroom Kingdom.

The song interpreted by Bowser in the movie was an idea that came later in production. Jack Black worked on it together with the producer John Spiker, and that’s how Peaches was born.

Peaches lyrics are a passionate love dedication to the Princess, his “one true love.” You can enjoy them in their full version below.

The complete lyrics

This one is for my one and only true love

Princess Peach

Peach, you’re so cool

And with my star, we’re gonna rule

Peach, understand

I’m gonna love you ’til the very end

Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

I love you, oh

Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

I love you, oh

Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong too

A thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you

Princess Peach, at the end of the line

I’ll make you mine, oh

Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

I love you, oh

Peaches, Peaches, Peach, Peach