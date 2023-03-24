Playing in a live dealer casino is not easy as it seems. There was a time when casino games had to be downloaded. Now, all players need to do is visit a site like https://gg189.bet/ro/casino, and they should be able to play live dealer games online. Today, we will show you how to do this step by step!

First Steps Before Participating in Live Casino

To get started, you need to look for an online gambling platform like GGBet. Gaming websites must offer live casino games online. Next, register for an account and complete the verification. Different platforms have different verification policies.

Once you have completed all these, you must deposit money. While many platforms offer free game demos, you cannot play live casinos without real cash in your account. The demo versions allow gamblers to play against a computer, but live dealer casinos employ real human beings. As such, you must use real cash to enjoy the experience.

There are many ways to fund your account, below is a quick list:

e-Wallet

Cryptocurrency

Bank transfer

Credit and debit cards

E-Wallets are payment processors like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. However, not all countries can use these services. The best way to fund your account is through credit cards. Once you have funded your account, the next step is to browse the virtual casino lobby. Here, you will see a menu of games. Click on the one you like and start betting!

What Games Can You Play?

There are many live casino games in the market. Some of them are even TV game shows. In addition, a game may have several variations.

Here is a sample list:

Lightning Roulette

America Roulette

French Roulette

European Roulette

Blackjack

Casino Hold’Em

For an unusual experience, you can try Dream Catcher, Crazy Time, Side Bet City, Deal or No Deal, etc. There are also games like craps, baccarat, and more.

Not all casinos offer the same games — they do not make or facilitate them. Instead, they merely aggregate the games by other companies.

For example, a website like GGBet may offer live casino games from a developer like Evolution. As of this time, Evolution is the biggest facilitator of live dealer casino games in the world. You will find their projects on many online gaming platforms.

The Safety of Live Casinos

Do not worry – live casinos are safe. Both the casino operator and the game developer, or facilitator, have a license to operate.

For one, the casino itself uses SSL. All information you enter goes through an encryption process. Even if a hacker intercepts your data, they cannot decipher it. The game operator, like Evolution, also uses the same process. In essence, you get double security.

Are There Bonuses for Live Games?

It depends — some casinos offer bonuses for live dealer games, but most don’t. Whenever you get a bonus, make it a habit to read the terms and conditions. Usually, bonuses are not applied to live gamblings because it is more expensive to run them.

On the other hand, computer games only need to run from servers — the primary thing that casinos pay for when running computer games is electricity.

Because of this, game creators and providers generate fewer profits. The cash losses of clients will go to the casino, the game developer, and the employee or the dealer.

How to Withdraw Money from Live Casino

The process for withdrawal is the same as the usual one. Somewhere in your gambling account is your existing balance. Once you are ready to withdraw, just click on the withdrawal button. The thing is that many casinos hide this button, so it may take some exploration before you find it.

Here are some general rules about casinos withdrawals:

It typically takes three days to validate your winnings.

You can only withdraw to the same payment type you used for deposits.

There is a maximum withdrawal limit for winnings from bonuses.

On some occasions, a casino will allow withdrawal to another payment method. For example, if you use a credit card that cannot accept money, you can ask their support department to process the withdrawal to an e-Wallet or via bank transfer.

In addition, there may also be fees. Although most casinos charge a small percentage, be aware that some of them charge minimum withdrawal fees regardless of the amount of withdrawal. Live dealer casino is the closest thing to the simulation that we have right now. While software and hardware engineers are perfecting virtual reality machines, the best thing to do for now is to log in to your gambling account and play live dealer games. They are safe! The operators of these studios have a license to facilitate their games. In addition, try playing live dealer games from known studios like Evolution.