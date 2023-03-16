Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola: the English lyrics & meaning

It’s one of those rare cases where the lyrics became viral even before the song was released: especially the line “Compa Qué le parece esa morra?” that opens the track was shared massively on TikTok already a few days before the release, a sign that the Mexican rapper Peso Pluma is heavily followed by the Spanish-speaking community. The song is Ella Baila Sola, it features Eslabon Armado, and the lyrics are already available. Let’s explore their meaning; you’ll also have the complete English lyrics at the end of this article.

You can wait for the official release of Ella Baila Sola on Peso Pluma’s official Youtube channel.

Ella Baila Sola: the English lyrics & their meaning

Ella Baila Sola is a lovely song about a guy falling in love with a girl who dances before him. He sees her for the first time, and her perfect body and beautiful eyes make him deeply fall in love. He approaches her boldly, stating immediately that she will be his girl in a few days. The girl is surprised by this approach but seems to like it. All that is explained in the first verse:

Bro, what do you think of that girl?

I like the one who is dancing alone

She, she knows that she’s hot

That everyone is looking at her as she dances

I approach and I throw a whole verb

We take drinks without “buts”, only temptation

I told her: “I am going to conquer your family, in a few days you’ll be mine”

She told me that I am very crazy but she likes it

That no guy acts like me

The line that got famous on social media is precisely “Compa Qué le parece esa morra?”, which translates into “Bro, what do you think of that girl?” It’s Peso Pluma talking with Pedro, the lead singer of the band Eslabon Armado; they are there together, and Peso Pluma is falling in love right in front of his friend.

In the second part of the lyrics inside Ella Baila Sola, Peso Pluma shows his humble side: he’s not rich, but he can speak to her heart. And the song has a happy ending, as the girl holds his hand and walks out of the club with him:

I’m not a guy who has money

But speaking of the heart, I fulfill everything

He grabbed me close in her hand

My bro didn’t even believe it was me when I passed by

That’s the whole meaning of the song: I just saw you dancing, and I’m already in love. I can see you like me, too, as you get along with how I approached you. It may be the start of a beautiful love story: will we know more about it in his future songs?

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The English lyrics

Bro, what do you think of that girl?

I like the one who is dancing alone

She, she knows that she’s hot

That everyone is looking at her as she dances

I approach and I throw a whole verb

We take drinks without “buts”, only temptation

I told her: “I am going to conquer your family, in a few days you’ll be mine”

She told me that I am very crazy but she likes it

That no guy acts like me

And there you go, mija

And pure double P, man

Just like that, brother Pedro

Pure Eslabon Armado

For the masses

Cha-chao!

I’m not a guy who has money

But speaking of the heart, I fulfill everything

He grabbed me close in her hand

My bro didn’t even believe it was me when I passed by

Her body, I swear to God, it was so perfect

The waist as a model

Her eyes, from the beginning, made me fall in love

She likes it and I like it