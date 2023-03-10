NF, Motto: the song lyrics, meaning, and reaction

Motto is a song released by the American rapper NF in March 2023. It’s the second single extracted from the album Hope after the title track, representing a new step in the artist’s life. After years of pessimism, now the rapper feels he can look at the future with hope and confidence, knowing he did all the right things regarding his self-growth. Motto is his updated take on the rap world and how they treated him during his career: let’s analyze the song’s meaning in this article and the fanbase’s reaction. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Motto below.

Motto: the song lyrics, meaning, and reaction

Motto is a song about the complicated relationship between the rapper NF and the American rap world. In the lyrics, NF covers again a topic that was often present in his career: his disappointment about how the music industry has always neglected his talent, marginalizing him, keeping him out of the limelight, and always suggesting to change something on his approach if he wants to be part of the industry. But NF never accepted any compromise: he always followed his instincts against everybody, which led him to be the successful, independent artist he is now. Therefore, the motto in the title is the philosophy that has guided him so far: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Meaning, as long as it works, there is no way to change our approach.

As we see in the official video above, NF simulates his alternative participation in a fancy awards show where he’s not invited: the show goes on ignoring him. Someone interviews him, but he mocks them. Like Motto lyrics say:

Might catch me at the award show

Eatin’ popcorn in the back row

Catchin’ Zs with my hat low

No nominations, but it’s cool though

It’s proof he moved on from the disappointment that this treatment gave him for years. As he says in the lyrics, “I used to be the guy who’d kill to get a number one, […] but nowadays I don’t really give a—.” It’s a clear message of change: I craved the visibility I deserved for years; now I have the success I deserve, and I gained it all by myself; the music industry didn’t give me anything, and I no longer need it.

Yeah, went from my bedroom to the big leagues

You know how many times that I was told things

Wouldn’t work? But worked out, havin’ cold feet

There is also severe criticism of the music industry in the second part of Motto lyrics: NF accuses the music world of caring more about appearance than music quality, which is why hip hop lacks creativity nowadays. This is not the kind of game he likes: his career was led only by instinct, making him a different artist.

This is the industry

Where it ain’t how big you are, it’s how big you seem

Where people sacrifice the art tryin’ to chase a dream

Then they wonder why they music’s lackin’ creativity

(Oh, yeah) Would’ve gave anything

To be respected by the artist I was listening

To, but not no more, them days are history

Skip the red carpet, you lookin’ for me?

That is the real meaning of the lyrics in NF’s motto: I am what I am, and if the music industry tries to change me, they just won’t have me. But the success I reached over the years proves that I was right. A song full of confidence and pride in the new phase of NF’s life.

The fanbase reaction

The easiest way to discover the fanbase’s reaction to NF’s Motto is by reading the comments under the official video: NF didn’t disappoint his fans, despite the big expectation everybody has about him nowadays. Among the most popular comments, a fan said: “Let’s be honest, there is no other rapper who satisfies you better than this guy,” receiving thousands of likes.

It’s the best confirmation that NF is right: his unique style, his aversion to compromise is precisely what made him the different kind of artist he is now. And that’s what the world loves about him.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of NF’s Motto:

I could write a record full of radio songs

Do a bunch of features that my label would love

Do a bunch of features that I don’t even like

Just to build up the hype, yeah

I could sell my house and move out to LA

Get inside of rooms with the biggest of names

Hire fifty people just to give me advice

On the way I should write (Oh, God)

Yeah, sounds like a nightmare if you ask me

Yeah, went from my bedroom to the big leagues

You know how many times that I was told things

Wouldn’t work? But worked out, havin’ cold feet

Didn’t keep mе from success, but delayed it some

I used to be the guy who’d kill to get a number one

I had to hear “That song’s a hit” before I thought it was

But nowadays I don’t really give a— (What?)

Oh, God (Yeah)

Might catch me at the award show

Eatin’ popcorn in the back row

Catchin’ Zs with my hat low

No nominations, but it’s cool though

Oh, God

You might see me in the same clothes

I had on last week, am I ashamed? No (Yeah)

You heard the sayin’, “If it ain’t broke

Don’t fix it,” that’s my motto

Yeah, I miss buyin’ CDs at the store

And thumbin’ through the cases tryin’ to make a choice (Yeah)

That don’t make no sense to you? Well, of course

See, one man’s inconvenience is another’s joy

Wow, wow, how are you unemployed

Tellin’ me to get a life? You should look at yours (Yup)

Congratulations, you can raise your voice

Hope you break both of your legs fallin’ off your horse

(Oh, snap) This is the industry

Where it ain’t how big you are, it’s how big you seem

Where people sacrifice the art tryin’ to chase a dream

Then they wonder why they music’s lackin’ creativity

(Oh, yeah) Would’ve gave anything

To be respected by the artist I was listening

To, but not no more, them days are history

Skip the red carpet, you lookin’ for me?

Oh, God (Yeah)

You might catch me at the award show

Eatin’ popcorn in the back row

Catchin’ Zs with my hat low

No nominations, but it’s cool though

Oh, God

You might see me in the same clothes

I had on last week, am I ashamed? No (Yeah)

You heard the sayin’, “If it ain’t broke

Don’t fix it,” that’s my motto

Got my feet propped up

Leave my shirts untucked

I’m the boss, so what?

I do what I want (Oh, God)

You got the trophy, that’s great

I’m happy for you, no hate

Still got a smile on my face

Chillin’ in the back like, “Hey”

Oh, God (Yeah)

You might catch me at the award show

Eatin’ popcorn in the back row

Catchin’ Zs with my hat low

No nominations, but it’s cool though

Oh, God

You might see me in the same clothes

I had on last week, am I ashamed? No (Yeah)

You heard the sayin’, “If it ain’t broke

Don’t fix it,” that’s my motto