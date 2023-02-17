NF, Hope: the song lyrics, the meaning & the video

Hope is a song released by the rapper NF, aka Nathan Feuerstein. Released in February 2023, it announces his new album Hope, set for release on April 7, 2023. As often happens with his music, the song has a deep meaning full of different shades, the lyrics are pretty long and need to be explained. This article will analyze the song and the video, providing all answers. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Hope below.

Hope: the song lyrics, the meaning & the video

Hope is a song that welcomes a new emotion, a new part of himself, in NF’s life. As fans know, NF often talks about his different feelings, impersonating his emotions as actual characters. In the past, he had a pessimistic view of life, but now things have changed, and there is a new emotion, a new part of himself, inaugurated by the new album: hope. It’s the first time the rapper feels hopeful.

The Hope lyrics tell the long story that made NF what he is today. He takes the merit for his change: he was a man looking for meaning for many years, but he’s always been loyal to himself. Now, he feels he’s harvesting the peace he deserves after years of struggling. The song begins with NF talking with the part of himself that was in control for all these years, stating that now it’s time to hand over to this new dimension: hope, which is also the title of his new album.

Thirty years you been draggin’ your feet, tellin’ me I’m the reason we’re stagnant

Thirty years you’ve been claiming you’re honest and promising progress, well, where’s it at?

I don’t want you to feel like a failure

I know this hurts

But I gave you your chance to deliver

Now it’s my turn

Don’t get me wrong

Nate, you’ve had a great run

But it’s time to give the people somethin’ different

So without furthеr ado, I’d

Like to introduce my

My album (My album), My album (My album)

HOPE

Then the first long rap bars of Hope start, and NF dedicates these lyrics to the definition of success in life. He lists what a successful person is for him. That successful person is himself, for the way he behaved in the last years, always trying to do the right thing against what the rest of the world did. The definition of success for NF is listening to your heart, doing what’s right, being brave, and being loyal to yourself. A person that puts his sense of justice and righteousness above everything.

What’s my definition of success? (Of success)

Listening to what your heart says (Your heart says)

Standing up for what you know is (Is)

Right, while everybody else is (Is)

Tucking their tail between their legs (Okay)

It’s a person that would never waiver

Or change who they are

Just to try to and gain some credibility

So they could feel accepted by a stranger

There is a lot of pride in the Hope lyrics. NF feels he managed to accomplish an essential step in his self-growth. The last bars in this verse explain how he spent many years driven by his pain and hatred, whereas now, a new phase has started.

I done did things that I regret

I done said things I can’t take back

Was a lost soul at a crossroad who had no hope, but I changed that

I spent years of my life holdin’ on to things I never should’ve kept, full of hatred

Years of my life carryin’ a lot of baggage that I should’ve walked away from

In the official video (you find it above), this is the moment when NF is pushed from the back by his own dark side. Until now, the NF dressed in white, representing the new hopeful NF, has been talking to the dark NF, probably representing his fear, his hatred. The new NF explains to the old one that it’s time to give control to hope. But when the dark NF pushes the new one, throwing him inside the mansion, we understand that the hopeful NF is still afraid that his past self can affect his growth. At this moment, Hope lyrics say, “they get it,” referring to the dark parts of himself, knowing what’s going on. Mansion is NF’s first album, released in 2015, representing where his internal conflicts occur.

At this moment, a new series of thoughts kick in. NF reflects on the necessity of having breakdowns. Hitting rock bottom is painful, but it also motivates you to start over again, building your new self. It forces you to take responsibility for what you are; it pushes you to make crucial decisions for yourself. Therefore, what happened in that mansion is not necessarily bad.

Some would say having a mental breakdown is a negative thing

Which on one hand, I agree with

On the other hand, it was the push I needed

To get help and start the healing process, see

If I’d have never hit rock bottom

Would I be the person that I am today?

I don’t believe so

I’m a prime example of what happens when you choose to not accept defeat and face your demons

The last part of the lyrics inside Hope describes the fruit of the rapper’s change: in 2021, NF became dad, and now he’s committed to being the best example for his son every day. He doesn’t want to repeat his parents’ mistakes, neglecting their prole. In an emotional vision, NF is standing at his window, waiting for his parents to come, but then he kind of releases this worry and forgives his mother: a significant step forward in the path of self-growth.

Wake up every day and pick my son up

Hold him in my arms and let him know he’s loved (Loved)

Standing by the window, questioning if dad is ever going to show up (Up)

Isn’t something he’s goin’ to have to worry ’bout

Don’t get it twisted, that wasn’t a shot

Mama, I forgive you

After thirty years while NF always felt wrong and inadequate, a new phase of his life has started, and this is the real meaning of the lyrics inside Hope: I welcome a new, optimistic part of myself into my life, and I let him drive for now, as something I deserve after a life struggling. It’s a crucial change of perspective and clear proof that working on himself always gives results.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of NF’s Hope.

Hope

Yeah, I’m on my way, I’m comin’

Don’t, don’t lose faith in me

I know you’ve been waiting

I know you’ve been prayin’ for my soul

Hope, hope

Thirty years you been draggin’ your feet, tellin’ me I’m the reason we’re stagnant

Thirty years you’ve been claiming you’re honest and promising progress, well, where’s it at?

I don’t want you to feel like a failure

I know this hurts

But I gave you your chance to deliver

Now it’s my turn

Don’t get me wrong

Nate, you’ve had a great run

But it’s time to give the people somethin’ different

So without furthеr ado, I’d

Like to introduce my

My album (My album)

My album (My album), my album

My album (My album), my album (My album), my album (My album)

My album—

HOPE

What’s my definition of success? (Of success)

Listening to what your heart says (Your heart says)

Standing up for what you know is (Is)

Right, while everybody else is (Is)

Tucking their tail between their legs (Okay)

What’s my definition of success? (Of success)

Creating something no one else can (Else can)

Being brave enough to dream big (Big)

Grinding when you’re told to just quit (Quit)

Giving more when you got nothing left (Left)

It’s a person that’ll take a chance on

Something they were told could never happen

It’s a person that can see the bright side

Through the dark times when there ain’t one

It’s when someone who ain’t never had nothin’

Ain’t afraid to walk away from more profit

‘Cause they’d rather do somethin’ that they really love and take the pay cut

It’s a person that would never waiver

Or change who they are

Just to try to and gain some credibility

So they could feel accepted by a stranger

It’s a person that can take the failures in their life and turn them into motivation

It’s believing in yourself when no one else does, it’s amazing

What a little bit of faith can do if you don’t even believe in you

Why would you think or expect anybody else that’s around you to?

I done did things that I regret

I done said things I can’t take back

Was a lost soul at a crossroad who had no hope, but I changed that

I spent years of my life holdin’ on to things I never should’ve kept, full of hatred

Years of my life carryin’ a lot of baggage that I should’ve walked away from

Years of my life wishin’ I was someone different, lookin’ for some validation

Years of my life tryna fill the void, pretending I was in—

They get it

Insidious is blind inception

What’s reality with all these questions?

Feels like I missed my alarm and slept in

Slept in

Broken legs, but I chase perfection

These walls are my blank expression

My mind is a home I’m trapped in

And it’s lonely inside this—

Growing pain’s a necessary evil

Difficult to go through, yes, but beneficial

Some would say having a mental breakdown is a negative thing

Which on one hand, I agree with

On the other hand, it was the push I needed

To get help and start the healing process, see

If I’d have never hit rock bottom

Would I be the person that I am today?

I don’t believe so

I’m a prime example of what happens when you choose to not accept defeat and face your demons

Took me thirty years to realize that if you wanna get that opportunity

To be the greatest version of yourself, sometimes you got to be someone you’re not

To hear the voice of reason

Having kids will make you really take a step back and look in the mirror

At least for me, that’s what it did, I

Wake up every day and pick my son up

Hold him in my arms and let him know he’s loved (Loved)

Standing by the window, questioning if dad is ever going to show up (Up)

Isn’t something he’s goin’ to have to worry ’bout

Don’t get it twisted, that wasn’t a shot

Mama, I forgive you

I just don’t want him to grow up thinkin’ that he’ll never be enough

Thirty years of running, thirty years of searchin’

Thirty years of hurting, thirty years of pain

Thirty years of fearful, thirty years of anger

Thirty years of empty, thirty years of shame

Thirty years of broken, thirty years of anguish

Thirty years of hopeless, thirty years of (Hey)

Thirty years of never, thirty years of maybe

Thirty years of later, thirty years of fake

Thirty years of hollow, thirty years of sorrow

Thirty years of darkness, thirty years of (Nate)

Thirty years of baggage, thirty years of sadness

Thirty years of stagnant, thirty years of chains

Thirty years of anxious, thirty years of suffering

Thirty years of torment, thirty years of (Wait)

Thirty years of bitter, thirty years of lonely

Thirty years of pushing everyone away (‘Way)

(You’ll never evolve) I know I can change

(We are not enough) We are not the same

(You don’t have the heart) You don’t have the strength

(You don’t have the will) You don’t have the faith

(You’ll never be loved, you’ll never be safe

Might as well give up) Not running away

(You don’t have the guts) You’re the one afraid

(I’m the one in charge)

I’m taking the— (No)

I’m taking the

Reins