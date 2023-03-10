Miley Cyrus, Jaded: the song lyrics & the meaning

On March 10, 2023, Miley Cyrus released her new album Endless Summer Vacation, a record that attracted many expectations, especially after its leading single Flowers, which we analyzed here. The album came out together with another single, River, a perfect pop song in the typical style Miley’s fans know well. However, another song attracted more attention: Jaded, track n. 2 of the album, again a song about love that fades away. Let’s explore together its fascinating meaning: you’ll also have the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to Jaded from the official streaming below.

Jaded: the song lyrics & the meaning

Jaded is a song that reflects on the unspoken things that remain after a love relationship ends. Its position in the album is meaningful, as the second track right after Flowers, the single about self-love that became famous as the last goodbye to Miley’s ex-boyfriend. However, Jaded is more about regret: behind every breakup, there is always a moment of sadness and a wish that things went differently, and that’s precisely what this song is about.

It’s not always easy to face issues with the right timing. Very often, problems arise, the confrontation ends ineffectively, and the contrasts grow inside us, getting bigger. And sometimes, they get too big to express. This is what Miley means in the first part of Jaded lyrics:

I don’t wanna call and talk too long

I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry

Now I’ve had time to think it over

We’re much older and the bone’s too big to bury

Of course, when things end badly, it’s never your only fault. The responsibility is always shared, and Miley knows that. She points her finger at his responsibility, recognizing how he never took accountability for their problems: he always preferred to go out and get drunk, avoiding facing the issues.

You’re not even willin’ to look at your part

You just jump in the car and head down to thе bar ’til you’re blurry

So the responsibility is shared, right, but that doesn’t prevent you from feeling shame for what happened. Because you often have the sensation that things would have been widely different with a little effort from both. Relationships can get really complicated, but if we give up and stop working on them, it’s easy to feel guilty about what happened.

Oh, isn’t it a shame that it ended like that?

Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked

We went to Hell, but we never came back

And what happens in those cases? That we all end up alone. Jaded. Broken in pieces, needy. And we even feel sorry for how the other part feels. Even if it’s also their responsibility, that doesn’t change much: you loved them for a while, and it’s hard to stand the awareness that they are feeling down as much as you.

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I could’ve taken you places

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics in Jaded: our love is over, and we are both responsible for that. Things could have gone differently with a little more effort on both sides, but now it’s too late. And I’m sorry that you feel lonely right now. A song that doesn’t have solutions but only thoughtful feelings toward the ones we loved.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Miley Cyrus’ Jaded.

Don’t know when to stop, so you take it too far

I don’t know where you are and I’m left in the dark ’til I’m worried

Ooh, and it hurts me

And it’s a f**kin’ shame that it ended like that

You broke your own heart, but you’d never say that

We went to Hell, but we never came back

I’m sorry that you’re jaded (Jaded)

I could’ve taken you places (Places)

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I won’t lie, it won’t be easy

When somebody new is on your body

I’ll change my number but keep your T-shirt

I don’t mind it’s torn up and faded

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I could’ve taken you places

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I’m sorry that you’re jaded