Nicki Minaj, Red Ruby Da Sleeze: the lyrics, meaning, sample

Red Ruby Da Sleeze is a song released by Nicki Minaj in March 2023. As often happens with her, the song raised curiosity among her fans because of the many references to other female rappers, in her usual style aimed to prove how she’s the “queen” above all others. The lyrics are long and full of interesting symbols: let’s analyze the song’s meaning and discover the classic hit used as a sample. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Nicki Minaj, Red Ruby Da Sleeze: the lyrics, the meaning & the sample

In Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Nicki Minaj uses her usual rap style to state her superiority over all other female rappers in the scene, with many cryptic symbols used in the lyrics. The song contains a recognizable sample from a 2003 hip-hop classic, Never Leave You by Lumidee (you can find it here in full streaming).

Red Ruby Da Sleeze represents a new alter-ego created by Nicki Minaj, meaning that she intends to inaugurate a new phase of her music style. In urban slang, “Sleeze” means promiscuous, as Nicki has always shown off her physical confidence in her rap. And also Red Ruby is confident that she’s the queen of American rap. In the lyrics, Nicki explains that every time she takes a break from releases, all other female rappers “come out like a cockroach,” but when she’s back, the whole world remembers who the Queen really is.

When the Queen leave, b* *es wanna come out like a cockroach

The reference is to the fact that her competitors believe they can compare to her success. There are many lines in Red Ruby Da Sleeze where Nicki Minaj explicitly enters the comparison with the others:

Who the f**k told b* *hes they was me now? (Uh-oh, ooh)

I knew these b* *es was slow, I ain’t know these b* *es senile (Ooh)

Married a shooter case you n**as tried to breathe loud (Brr-brr)

Boom your face off, then I tell him, “Cease fire”

See the difference is I run businesses (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

If I ain’t employ you, then what ya business is?

There is also a reference to Chun-Li, the character from the classic video game Street Fighter, representing a female power symbol to Nicki Minaj. The rapper has her name tattooed on her arm, and the lyrics in Red Ruby Da Sleeze celebrate it: everybody wants to be a “Chun-Li,” but she’s the only one.

Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve

These wannabe Chun-Li’s, anyway, Nǐ Hǎo, uh-oh

Among the other female rappers that are hiddenly referenced in the lyrics of Red Ruby Da Sleeze we can identify Megan Thee Stallion (the lyrics mention “Dorito b* *es,” and Megan appeared in a Dorito commercial), Glorilla (probably referred to in the line “they slower than sloths,” Glorilla has used self-irony in the past, comparing herself to Ice Age‘s Syd the Sloth) and the others who went under cosmetic surgeries (the ones with “botched face photos” may be rappers like Cardi B or Lil’ Kim).

After all, Red Ruby Da Sleeze is the debut of a new alter-ego created by Nicki Minaj, a new phase in her musical style and, at the same time, a renewed character that keeps stating her status as the Queen of rap. The song reached #1 in multiple music charts worldwide: a perfect confirmation of the meaning Red Ruby Da Sleeze wanted to share in her lyrics.

The complete lyrics

