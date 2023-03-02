Selena Gomez, Hailey & Justin Bieber G tattoo: the meaning

February 2023 has been taken over by the drama that exploded in social networks between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. The contrasts between Selena and Hailey started years ago, getting worse when Hailey began dating Justin Bieber in 2018, only one month after he broke up with Selena Gomez. Today Hailey is Justin Bieber’s wife, true, but the antagonism with Selena Gomez seems to have no end. And things escalated in 2023, with a tight sequence of events recapped in this article on Cosmopolitan. And fans’ attention was pointed to the infamous “G” tattoo that all three have: what’s the meaning for each of them, and why Hailey has a tattoo identical to Selena’s one? Since the media speculated about Hailey often imitating Selena’s style, this question deserves an answer. Let’s discover it in this article.

What’s the meaning of the “G” Tattoo Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber have?

Let’s be precise: Selena Gomez has an italic g tattoo under the ear, and it’s something fans always noticed, a part of her public image. You can see it below.

That’s why, when people noticed the same tattoo on Hailey, in the same position and with a matching style, they immediately wondered if it wasn’t just a way to “copy” Selena, a woman that surely has Justin’s esteem. And the best way to find out is to investigate the meaning of that “G” tattoo for both.

Selena Gomez got the G tattooed under her ear in 2015. According to many magazines, she confirmed in a 2015 interview with Refinery29 that the tattoo is dedicated to her little sister Gracie, born two years before. A very personal reason, indeed, that undoubtedly cannot be shared with anyone else deciding to adopt the same tattoo.

Hailey Bieber got the “G” tattoo in 2015 as well. You can find it below.

According to Refinery29, she promptly showed it on her Instagram, stating “G for Georgia”: the reference is to Georgia Veach, daughter of Pastor Chad Veach, a mentor to many Hollywood stars. Georgia has a rare brain disease diagnosed many years ago, and the G tattoo is the way many artists supported her in America. As this article on People explains, the G tattoo is shared between many VIPs, so that would be the reason why Hailey Bieber also chose to get it. Although the shape of her “G” is very similar to Selena Gomez’s one, which has a different meaning.

To close the circle, something that not everybody knows is that Justin Bieber also has a “G” tattoo: it’s on his arm, and he also got it in 2015. You can find it in the Instagram post below.

This time there are no doubts about the meaning of the G tattoo on Justin Bieber: he explicitly mentioned Chad and Julia Veach, Georgia’s parents, and he added a lot of passion in explaining why he wanted that G on his body.

But Justin’s “G” has a different style than Selena & Hailey’s. So we can be pretty sure there were no imitation attempts by Justin Bieber, who sincerely wanted to support Georgia in 2015. The same cannot be said about the unequivocal resemblance between Hailey’s tattoo and Selena’s.

Can we reach a verdict about the G Tattoo on Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, and does it have an authentic meaning for all of them? It’s hard to say, honestly. But surely is enough material for you to develop an independent opinion about it.

