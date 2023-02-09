Cryptocurrencies to invest in for February: Big Eyes Coin, Polygon And Filecoin

Two cryptocurrencies are in a firm position in the market, all whilst having so much potential! Polygon (MATIC) and Filecoin (FIL) are in the top 50 cryptocurrencies in CoinMarketCap, as they progress towards reinvigorating their value and features. One presale cryptocurrency raises the potential to reserve a spot with other top cryptocurrencies. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has secured a massive $24 million in presales, making it one of the biggest cryptocurrency presales in years! In February, this is the month that displays full potential for the three.

Matic Network’s Evolution To Polygon

Polygon (MATIC) is a token that’s also Ethereum-based. It helps conduct a scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) with the Polygon Network. Polygon’s particular feature is the use of Layer 2 which allows a faster and low-cost transaction when trading. It’s decentralised, as well as using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. 65,536 transactions can be processed per block when using the proof-of-stake while a Plasma framework also runs. Polygon focuses on sustainability in its blockchains with its reduction in carbon footprint; Polygon’s Green Manifesto. They intend to make use of sustainability in Web3 also.

Currently #10 in CoinMarketCap, this sparks potentiality! Its sustainability has caught the attention of many investors. You can be one of those who could prosper from investing!

Filecoin’s Use Of Storage

With its decentralised storage network, Filecoin (FIL) powers peer-to-peer file storage. The goal of this is to enable users to store, collect and own digital information without a third party involved. As well as being open-sourced, investors can create a cloud file storage; similar to Dropbox. The difference is that well-established cloud storage outside of the crypto world is centralised. Filecoin takes an uncommon approach to its consensus mechanism; the blockchain has a mix of proof-of-replication and proof-of-spacetime. Filecoin prioritises protecting information and prevents hacking personal information.

Filecoin sets its target towards securely creating online storage. Investing could lead you to potential benefits, as well as finding a secure place for your documents.

Purr-chasing With Big Eyes Coin

The newest addition to the world of cryptocurrency is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The cat-themed crypto is decentralised, along with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Carbon footprint is reduced by the proof-of-stake process; delivering an energy-efficient coin. On top of this, Big Eyes Coin sets its goal towards donating to charities that support our ocean. 5% of assets are kept in a charity wallet, which is later donated! A high quality of cat food is produced when helping our sea life. There’s a sweet correlation between sustainability in our climate and supporting charities that help the ocean.

With its achievements in presale and what the coin stands for, it screams potential! By investing, you could receive a favourable outcome while supporting important factors of our planet. You can buy your very own Big Eyes Coin here.

Promising Potential

Polygon (MATIC) allows users to save time and money with its rapid speed and cutback on transactional fees. Filecoin (FIL) has enabled users to keep important documents secure with its decentralisation. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), while it has yet to launch, gives users the freedom to help with sustainability and the ocean. The three cryptocurrencies have unique features that build a brighter future for them!

