Best cryptos to buy in 2023 – Big Eyes Coin, Aptos & Chainlink

One of the most significant technical advances of the twenty-first century is the advent of cryptocurrencies. However, it’s important to remember that each cryptocurrency in circulation today is definitely different. Each coin has its own unique characteristics, yet some stick out more than others.

Following one of the most trying periods in the industry’s history, the cryptocurrency sector may look forward to a new beginning in 2023. This was the consequence of many crashes in 2022, the first of which occurred in May and led to a substantial decrease in the value and market capitalization of existing networks.

This year in the cryptocurrency market, things have gotten off to a good start. Coins like Bitcoin, Ether, Polkadot and Dogecoin, have all had a bullish January. In this article, we will be looking at what 2023 has in store for Big Eyes Coin, Aptos, and Chainlink.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Most Fast Selling Presale in the Last Two Years

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has quickly become one of the most anticipated meme tokens. The debut of the coin has captured the attention of investors all around the world, and community demand has skyrocketed. Big Eyes Currency’s presale value has hit a staggering $23 million, making the cat-themed currency the most successful presale token in the previous two years. Because of its tremendous potential, Big Eyes Coin has drawn a significant number of investors.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which is still in pre-sale, is now the most underpriced cryptocurrency on the market. A new meme coin is gaining a lot of attention in the run-up to its debut and appears to be a terrific investment for early investors.

The presale lets you purchase the BIG token at a discounted price. When the public sale occurs, quick investors may opt to sell for a profit, but others who understand the vision that there is a large profit to be made from this meme currency will be able to buy in at a discount. Meme coins have a proven track record, making this a secure bet.

What is Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is a new coin that debuted on exchanges in 2019 and is expected to rise 11 times by 2021. Following an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, the project garnered contributions amounting more than $75 million. The initiative enables the usage of real-world applications on the blockchain.

The project makes use of the ERC-20 standard and aims to blend existing systems with cutting-edge blockchain technology. The project creates passive revenue by paying users with $LINK tokens in exchange for leveraging their data in progressive smart contracts, allowing $LINK token owners to profit while they sleep. Future plans also call for the Chainlink ecosystem, which already allows access to dApps on Ethereum, to be expanded to include a large number of different blockchains.

The advantages and prospects of the project have resulted in an increase in investor confidence and trade. As a result, its price has dropped dramatically since it was first introduced. The initiative is widely regarded as having transformed smart contracts. Given this situation for 2022, discussing significant price hikes will be easy. Chainlink, which is now valued less than $6, is viewed as a low-cost cryptocurrency by its purchaser.

Aptos (APT) May Be the Coin of the Future

Aptos is a layer-1 blockchain system built by former Facebook employees that focuses on scalability. Aptos claims to be capable of processing 10,000 transactions per second, with a long-term objective of processing 100,000 transactions per second.

Aptos was one of the hardest impacted currencies following the FTX and Sam Saga. Unfortunately, because it only recently introduced its coin, it has yet to achieve significant growth. But then came January, and Aptos became the best performing currency. It is hardly surprising given that Aptos was oversold last year, and January provided a good market opportunity to pump those bags. And, as you know, market positioning, rather than fundamentals, governs the near term. So, while Aptos is now doing well, we don’t know if it will continue to expand. Regardless, it’s an intriguing Layer 1 solution with a lot of room for expansion.

