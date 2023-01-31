Kevin Bacon & daughter in the Hyundai IONIQ 6 commercial

Suddenly, Hyundai became the candidate for the funniest commercial of 2023: in January, they released a set of ads starring Kevin Bacon “going full dad mode” with her daughter Sosie, while showing all his happiness about the new all-electric model IONIQ 6. People were surprised to see him in a famous commercial like that, but it’s actually not his first appearance in the advertising world: let’s discover more about it.

You can find two of the commercials released by Hyundai with Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie here and here.

Kevin Bacon & his daughter Sosie in the Hyundai IONIQ 6 commercial

Yes, Kevin Bacon is the actor starring in the Hyundai IONIQ 6 commercial released in 2023, together with his daughter Sosie Bacon. In the ad, the American actor plays the role of the stereotypical dad, with a generic perception of the world and the younger generations, while Sosie warns us: “if my dad’s on board, yours could be next.”

Kevin Bacon is not new to participating in commercials. In 2012 he was involved in an advertising campaign for the British mobile operator EE, and he was happy to share the fastest connection available on those days. More recently, he was the spokesperson of Visible mobile TV, explaining the need to expand with 12 degrees of Kevin Bacon.

Kevin Bacon definitely made history in American cinema with classic movies like Sleepers, Tremors, Footloose, and Mystic River. He also played in National Lampoon’s Animal House, Friday the 13th, and Apollo 13, among many others. He’s also the protagonist of the crime TV series The Following.

Kevin Bacon’s funny side has today a new supporting argument. Although, we still have to prove that younger generations would be happy to have him as a dad.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave