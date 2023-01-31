Morgan Wallen, Last Night: the lyrics & their meaning

Last Night is one of the songs shared by Morgan Wallen in January 2023, anticipating his new album, One Thing at A Time, to be released in March. As one of the most famous country singers in the USA, the song became immediately popular, and fans ran to explore its lyrics. In this article, we will analyze the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official streaming of Morgan Wallen’s Last Night below.

Last Night: the song lyrics & their meaning

Last Night is a song about trying to keep a complicated relationship alive. In the lyrics, Morgan Wallen explains how last night he must have had a challenging discussion with his girl, driven by alcohol. The episode seems part of a longer story of their problems, but the singer still wants this love, and he’s trying to maintain it.

The way Wallen describes what happened last night is present at the song’s beginning:

Last night we let the liquor talk

I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all

You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met

But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night

There are elements inside the couple that invite them to break up. Later on, in the lyrics, Last Night mentions friends who seem to suggest they stop being together.

Yeah my, my friends say let her go

Your friends say what the hell

But things are never easy and straightforward. There can be misunderstandings, incompatibilities, and differences, but that doesn’t necessarily imply that this love doesn’t deserve more chances. That’s why Morgan Wallen is still sure he wants her, he wants to stay with her.

I wouldn’t trade your kind of love for nothin’ else

People can easily relate to the situation described in Last Night lyrics: a harsh confrontation, your partner leaving, saying they will not come back, and you stay there, alone, hoping to have another chance to fix things up. In situations like those, you hope that life is going in the right direction. It may be hard to trust that everything will be fine, but it’s hard to stay still, waiting for things to evolve by themselves.

No way it was our last night, we said we’d had enough

I can’t remember everything we said but we said too much

I know you packed your s**t and slammed the door right before you left

But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night

This is, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Morgan Wallen’s Last Night: we said to each other things we probably didn’t mean, but I don’t want you to leave. I can’t believe we are breaking up because you are the love I want, and I still want to be with you. It’s a song about all the troubled feelings you have in a relationship where things are not always going well. Morgan Wallen, once again, can talk to his fans’ hearts.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Last night we let the liquor talk

I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all

You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met

But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night

I kiss your lips

Make you grip the sheets with your fingertips

Last bottle of Jack we split a fifth

Just talk about life goin’ sip for sip

You, you know you love to fight

And I say s**t I don’t mean

But I’m still gon’ wake up wantin’ you and me

I know that last night we let the liquor talk

I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all

You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met

But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night

No way it was our last night

No way it was the last night that we break up

I see your tail lights in the dust

You call your momma, I call your bluff

In the middle of the night, pull it right back up

Yeah my, my friends say let her go

Your friends say what the hell

I wouldn’t trade your kind of love for nothin’ else

Oh baby, last night we let the liquor talk

I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all

You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met

But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night, we said we’d had enough

I can’t remember everything we said but we said too much

I know you packed your s**t and slammed the door right before you left

But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet

No way it was our last night

No way it was our last night

I know you said this time you really weren’t coming back again,

But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet.

No way it was our last night

No way it was our last night