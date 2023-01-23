Europe’s best prepare to do battle in Six Nations

It may be cold outside as freezing temperatures bring ice and snow, but there’s always a cracking sports schedule to keep us busy during the short days and long nights. From the Champions League, where soccer’s best sides clash to be crowned the kings of Europe, to the Australian Open in Melbourne, armchair fans will be interested this month. There’s also the little matter of the Super Bowl from Glendale, Arizona. We’re spoiled for choice, but which sports, teams, and athletes will you follow?

There’s a major sports competition that is often overlooked in the early exchanges of the year but has the potential to eclipse all others on the upcoming fixture list. The tournament in question is the RBS Six Nations international rugby competition. Six of the best and most famous rugby-playing countries face off to become champions of Europe. But which team will get their wish in 2023?

The leading online Vegas betting sites offer various exciting markets to entice gamblers to have a pop at predicting the outcome. Sports fans can play the outright markets or one of many available on each match. Live international rugby is exciting. Placing a bet on the result only turns up the heat.

Are you ready to get involved in this year’s Six Nations? Lots to take your fancy, but don’t rush out and start making predictions or placing wagers before you’ve read this article. Our team of sports writers and betting experts use this article to bring you up to pace on betting. Keep reading for more on the markets available, competition info, and the steps needed to land a welcome bonus free bet from a major online bookie.

Six Nations information

The 2023 Six Nations is the 24th running of this globally popular international rugby union tournament. It begins on Saturday 4th, February in Cardiff, where the curtain goes up as Wales host Ireland before England and Scotland contest the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham. Talk about coming back with a bang.

Play wraps up on Saturday 18th, March, with three games played in Scotland, France, and Ireland. Which nation will lift the trophy? France hopes to make it two awards on the bounce after winning the Six Nations with a Grand Slam performance last year. Les Bleus are hungry for more, and it would be a brave pundit who was willing to oppose them.

England has won the Six Nations title seven times previously, making them the tournament’s most successful team. Last year’s efforts moved France to six titles, the same as Wales. But which side will you be supporting this year?

Markets and odds

There are many ways to bet on the Six Nations, starting with the outright markets. The simplest is the winner, where you have one task to predict which nation will end up as the 2023 Six Nations champion. The winnings will be paid to your betting account if your pick is correct. But if your team fails to lift the title, the bookie keeps your cash. Other options include Grand Slam, Triple Crown, and finish bottom, also known as the wooden spoon.

Match betting is available on each game if you’d prefer a short-term interest. You can predict which nation will win the game or take aim at one of the exciting specials. There’s a handicap, totals, first try-scorer, and more. Thanks to in-play betting, you’ll find these markets available before kick-off and throughout the 80 minutes. Place bets using your laptop or smartphone.

You must get the best odds on every bet you place at the Six Nations. Taking anything less than the top offer hands the advantage to your bookie. You should visit a betting odds comparison app to secure the best price.

Welcome bonus free bet

When you join a legal sportsbook licensed to trade in your region, you will receive a welcome bonus free bet. This promotion attracts new players and rewards them for joining one bookie over the competition. It’s a deal that works well for both the bookie and the bettor. Most apps offer a deposit-matched free bet. With this promo, the amount you stake on your first wager will be matched in free bet tokens. These can then be used to wager on sports.