Raye, Escapism: the “Sippin’ Champagne” lyrics & meaning

Escapism is a song released by the British singer Raye in October 2022. It represents her most successful single to date and anticipates her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, set for release in February 2023. The song became viral on TikTok as a relatable tune when you feel down and try to react as you can. Even “in the back of the nightclub, sippin’ champagne,” as the most famous line from the song says. In this article, we will delve into the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video for Escapism below.

Escapism, the “Sippin’ Champagne” song: the lyrics & their meaning

Escapism is a song about reacting instinctively to a breakup. In the lyrics, Raye explains that she was dumped by her boyfriend the night before and felt awful. Today, she’s reacting messily: she dresses some provocative clothes, goes to a nightclub, gets drunk and high on drugs, ending up having sex with a stranger. In her altered mindset, she considers that her personal, chaotic definition of escape, which gives the title to the song.

In the song’s beginning, Raye gives us “a little context”: the breakup that occurred the night before made her feel horrible, and now she would do anything to never feel that way again. “Her heart was rippin’,” as the lyrics say. The sadness is so intense that she talks to a doctor, begging him to “take this pain away.”

A little context if you care to listen

I find myself in a s**t position

The man that I love sat me down last night

And he told me that it’s over, dumb decision

And I don’t wanna feel how my heart is rippin’

In fact, I don’t wanna feel, so I stick to sippin’

And I’m out on the town with a simple mission

In my little black dress and this s**t is sittin’

The “mission” she has tonight is, indeed, escapism: flying away into extreme forms of distraction. In her case, that meant going to dance, getting drunk, being on drugs, and having occasional sex. That’s what the lyrics of Escapism describe.

Just a heart broke b* *h, high heels six inch

In the back of the nightclub, sippin’ champagne

I don’t trust any of these b* *es I’m with

In the back of the taxi sniffin’ c**ine

Drunk calls, drunk texts, drunk tears, drunk sex

I was lookin’ for a man who was on the same page

Now it’s back to the intro, back to the bar

To the Bentley, to the hotel, to my old ways

The lyrics of Escapism are extremely dry: in this precise moment, Raye is not feeling regret; she’s not judging what’s happening. Actually, she’s not feeling anything, which is precisely her ultimate goal after the extreme sadness she felt the night before. She only wants to get numb, switching off every sensation and thought, acting by pure instinct. Irresponsibly? Sure, but this is not the moment of responsibility. We are too much in pain, trying to find a reaction to all this.

Escapism lyrics describe her already having sex with a man less than 24 hours after the breakup. She will ultimately return home, drunk and messed up, with no real memories of what happened. That’s why she feels she won’t regret anything. Except maybe the effect of the hangover, which already comes up as a migraine.

Mm, lipstick smudged like modern art

I don’t know where the f**k I am or who’s drivin’ the f**in’ car

Speedin’ down the highway, sippin’

Mixin’ pills with the liquor ‘cah f**k these feelings

I left everyone I love on read (Uh-huh)

Spilling secrets to the stranger in my bed (Uh-huh)

I remember nothing so there’s nothing to regret (Uh-uh)

Other than this 4/4 kick drum poundin’ in my head

This is, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Escapism: I’m really in pain after the breakup, and I need a harsh reaction tonight; I’m getting drunk and high, I’m in a nightclub, flirting with strangers, and ending up having sex with one of them. I only want to get numb and stop feeling anything because the pain is just too much. It’s an intense song, and now you understand why it got viral on social networks.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Raye’s Escapism.

Sleazin’ and teasin’, I’m sittin’ on him

All of my diamonds are drippin’ on him

I met him at the bar, it was twelve or something

I ordered two more wines ’cause tonight, I want him

A little context if you care to listen

I find myself in a s**t position

The man that I love sat me down last night

And he told me that it’s over, dumb decision

And I don’t wanna feel how my heart is rippin’

In fact, I don’t wanna feel, so I stick to sippin’

And I’m out on the town with a simple mission

In my little black dress and this s**t is sittin’

Just a heart broke b* *h, high heels six inch

In the back of the nightclub, sippin’ champagne

I don’t trust any of these b* *es I’m with

In the back of the taxi sniffin’ c**ine

Drunk calls, drunk texts, drunk tears, drunk sex

I was lookin’ for a man who was on the same page

Now it’s back to the intro, back to the bar

To the Bentley, to the hotel, to my old ways

‘Cause I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

Doctor, doctor, anything, please

Doctor, doctor, have mercy on me

Take this pain away

You’re askin’ me my symptoms, doctor, I don’t wanna feel

Toke this joint how I’m blowin’ this steam

Back to my ways like 2019

Not twenty-four hours since my ex did dead it

I got a new man on me, it’s about to get sweaty

Last night really was the cherry on the cake

Been some dark days lately and I’m findin’ it cripplin’

Excuse my state, I’m as high as your hopes

That you’ll make it to my bed, get me hot and sizzlin’

If I take a step back to see the glass half-full

At least it’s the Prada two-piece that I’m trippin’ in

And I’m already actin’ like a d**k, know what I mean?

So you might as well stick it in

Just a heart broke b* *h, high heels six inch

In the back of the nightclub, sippin’ champagne

I don’t trust any of these b* *es I’m with

In the back of the taxi sniffin’ c**ine

Drunk calls, drunk texts, drunk tears, drunk sex

I was lookin’ for a man who was on the same page

Now it’s back to the intro, back to the bar

To the Bentley, to the hotel, to my old ways

‘Cause I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

Doctor, doctor, anything, please

Doctor, doctor, have mercy on me

Take this pain away

You’re askin’ me my symptoms, doctor, I don’t wanna feel

‘Cause I don’t wanna feel like I felt last night

I don’t wanna feel like I felt last night

Be at peace with the things you can’t change (Last night)

I’ll be naked when I leave and I was naked when I came, yeah

Out of reach, out of touch

Too numb, I don’t feel no way

Toast up, so what?

Street small, but it go both ways

So, you’ll run, yeah

But you’ll never escape

Sunset in the maze

(You’re askin’ me my symptoms, doctor, I don’t wanna feel)

I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

Doctor, doctor, anything, please

Doctor, doctor, have mercy on me

You’re askin’ me my symptoms, doctor, I don’t wanna feel

I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

I don’t wanna feel how I did last night

Mm, lipstick smudged like modern art

I don’t know where the f**k I am or who’s drivin’ the f**in’ car

Speedin’ down the highway, sippin’

Mixin’ pills with the liquor ‘cah f**k these feelings

I left everyone I love on read (Uh-huh)

Spilling secrets to the stranger in my bed (Uh-huh)

I remember nothing so there’s nothing to regret (Uh-uh)

Other than this 4/4 kick drum poundin’ in my head