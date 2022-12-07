I Am The Greatest: the song in 2022 Apple commercial

In November 2022, Apple released one of the most successful commercials of the year: “The Greatest” ad celebrates all the ways an iPhone can help to improve accessibility to people with special needs. People loved the commercial so far that it accumulated more than 15 million views in a few days. And the featured song became immediately viral, with lines like “I am the Greatest, I said that even before I knew I was” and “I shook the world” quotes so often in social networks. In this article, we will discover more about it.

You can watch the 2022 Apple commercial “The greatest” here on Youtube.

I Am The Greatest: the song in the 2022 Apple commercial

The song featured in the Apple commercial “The Greatest,” released in 2022, is I Am The Greatest by Spinifex Gum & Marliya Choir. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Spinifex Gum is an Australian music ensemble that has been active since 2015. I Am The Greatest was released in 2019 as part of their album Sisters. The song is now gaining massive popularity after Apple included it in the 2022 commercial.

The Apple commercial lasts so long that it covers the song almost in its entire duration. Therefore, you can hear the full lyrics while watching the ad, feeling all the motivational messages it conveys. You can find below the complete lyrics of I Am The Greatest.

The complete song lyrics

I am the greatest

I said that even before I knew I was

I am the greatest

I said that even before I knew I was

Float like a butterfly sting like a bee

His head’s getting hit

Boy his eyes can’t see

Now you see me

Now you don’t

Sonny thinks he will

But I know he won’t

Last week I murdered a rock

Injured a stone

Hospitalised a brick

I’m so mean I make medicine sick

I have wrestled with an alligator

Tussled with a whale

Got a handcuff on lighting

Throw thunder in jail

I’m young (young)

I’m handsome (handsome)

I’m fast (fast)

I’m pretty

And I can’t possibly be beat

And I can’t possible be beat

The world champ should be pretty like me

The world chanp should be pretty like me

I told you I’m the real champion

I told you I’m the real champion

I shook the world

I shook the world

What are we gonna do?

We’re gonna dance

What are we gonna do?

We’re gonna dance

What are we gonna do?

We’re gonna dance