Weird: the Al Jankovic Story is the movie distributed by Roku Channel upon “Weird Al” Jankovic, planned for release on November 2022. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al, the film promises to be another exciting biopic about a famous character after the success of similar projects in the latest years, like Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, and Blonde. The official trailer was released in August and features a powerful song not everybody knows. Let’s discover it.

You can find the official trailer of Weird: The Al Jankovic Story here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the Weird Al Jankovic movie trailer?

The song featured in the trailer for 2022’s movie Weird: The Al Jankovic Story is The Touch of Love by Ellis Naylor & Jeff Wells. You can find the song in full streaming below.

The Touch of Love is part of the compilation 80s Power Ballads released in 2017: you can stream it here on Spotify. The movie trailer features the guitar riff and the song’s instrumental part.

The other two songs reinterpreted by Weird Al Jankovic at the beginning of the trailer are much more famous: My Sharona by The Knack and I Love Rock ‘N Roll by Joan Jett. The movie soundtrack becomes really promising, featuring many powerful rock songs.

