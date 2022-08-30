Dove Cameron, Breakfast: the lyrics and their meaning

Dove Cameron is one of the most promising artists of 2022, and the MTV Best New Artist she won confirmed it. People are now curious to discover more about her, and obviously, they all start from her latest and most successful single, Breakfast, released in February. The single is sharp, and the lyrics have an interesting meaning: in this article, we will explore the song’s message and provide the full lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video for Breakfast below. The video is a provocative vision that switches the stereotypes about men’s and women’s roles and also has a reference to the recent debate about abortion.

Breakfast: the meaning of the lyrics

Breakfast is a song about women’s power over men. In the lyrics, Dove Cameron is challenging a guy who probably wants something from her: she states that he has no control over her. She is used to eating guys like him for breakfast, symbolizing her superiority over the others.

Ooooooh so you wanna talk about power

Ooooooh let me show you power

I eat boys like you for breakfast

One by one hung on my necklace

And they’ll always be mine

It makes me feel alive

I eat boys like you for breakfast

I know that you tried your bestest

I never said it’s right

But I’m gonna keep doing it

Dove Cameron takes the topic of power as a battle between her and her man, where one will prevail over the other. She says he’s trying his best, meaning he wants to seduce, control, or simply make her fall in love. But the singer takes it as a threat, a fight that requires her reaction. For this reason, the song starts with magnetic lines where she highlights how he means nothing to her.

You’re smoke in my hair

Hot and dirty like the LA air

That face baby it ain’t fair

The song is hypnotic, and the lyrics make us see Dove Cameron as a sort of warrior who wants to win over every man who thinks he has power over her. She even admits that this way of playing every relationship is not normal, yet it’s what excites her:

I’m sick yeah I’m sick

And honestly I’m getting high off it

Do you wanna see a magic trick?

That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Breakfast: you have no power over me, I’m obviously superior to you, and I like to subdue men like you. And I’m not asking myself too much if it’s right or wrong: I just love it.

The complete lyrics

You’re smoke in my hair

Hot and dirty like the LA air

That face baby it ain’t fair

But you don’t know what you don’t know

What you don’t know

Ooooooh so you wanna talk about power

Ooooooh let me show you power

I eat boys like you for breakfast

One by one hung on my necklace

And they’ll always be mine

It makes me feel alive

I eat boys like you for breakfast

I know that you tried your bestest

I never said it’s right

But I’m gonna keep doing it

I’m sick yeah I’m sick

And honestly I’m getting high off it

Do you wanna see a magic trick?

Cause you don’t know what you don’t know but I know

Ooooooh so you wanna talk about power

Ooooooh let me show you power

I eat boys like you for breakfast

One by one hung on my necklace

And they’ll always be mine

It makes me feel alive

I eat boys like you for breakfast

I know that you tried your bestest

I never said it’s right

But I’m gonna keep doing it

I eat boys I eat boys

I eat boys I eat boys

You’re smoke in my hair

Hot and dirty like the LA air

That face baby it ain’t fair

But you don’t know what you don’t know

What you don’t know

I eat boys like you for breakfast

One by one hung on my necklace

And they’ll always be mine

It makes me feel alive

I eat boys like you for breakfast

I know that you tried your bestest

I never said it’s right

But I’m gonna keep doing it