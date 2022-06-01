Sidhu Moose Wala, 295: inside the meaning of the lyrics

Sidhu Moose Wala was an Indian rapper, politician and activist. He released three albums over his short life, latest of which is Moosetape, published in 2021. That’s the album that contains 295, a song full of meaning that people started to analyse carefully after his death, that occurred on 29/5 2022.

It could be just a coincidence, or maybe it isn’t. Because Sidhu didn’t die for natural causes. He was assassinated, and that song is a protest song that refers to his right to speak, and the battles he always had in his life, to express his ideas against a society that wants to keep his mouth shut.

In this article we will delve into the meaning of 295 lyrics and the message that Sidhu Moose Wala wanted to send through this song.

295 by Sidhu Moose Wala: the meaning of the lyrics

Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code regulates the acts that are aimed to offend the other’s religious beliefs. It’s therefore a law that the government can use against people who, according to them, doesn’t show enough respect to the national religion, especially in the form that are supported by the government.

Sidhu Moose Wala has tried to express his critic positions against the way religion is managed in India. In one case, he was accused of disrespectful speech when he referred to Mai Bhago, a legendary Sith woman warrior who lived in the 17th century in India.

The song 295 is therefore a sad song that talks about the need people have in India to pay attention to what they say. Pure freedom of speech is a mirage, and whatever you will say publicly, you will get a lot of controversies. The painful verse that Sidhu Moose Wala keeps repeating in the chorus is: “If you speak the truth then you will get 295”, which can be interpreted as “if you try to express your ideas, they will put you in jail”.

Nit Controversy Create Milugi

Dharma De Naam Te Debate Milugi

Sach Bolega Taan Milu 295

Je Karega Tarakki Putt Hate Milugi

You’ll everyday get bag full of controversy

You will get debate in the name of religion

If you speak the truth then you will get 295

And if you will be succussed then you will get hatred

In the song, the author talks to a young boy (he refers at him as “son”), asking him why he looks so upset and silent. But he knows the answer: there are people out there who want to attack you, take the success out of your life, because of what you represent.

Kuch Aithe Chandi Chamkauna Chaunde Ne

Kuch Tainu Fadd Thalle Launa Chaunde Ne

Kuch Ek Aaye Aithe Bukhe Fame De

Naam Laike Tera Agge Aune Chaunde Ne

Some want to get popular

Some want to pull you down

Some have come here who are hungry of fame

They want to come in front by taking your name

The song is then a sad invite from Sidhu Moose Wala to avoid expressing your ideas freely. Nevertheless, we still have our dignity, and nobody can take that out of us. In the end of the song, the author addresses his interlocutor as “Moose”, hinting that he was actually the one upset and silent since the beginning.

Tu Dabb Gaya Duniya Ne Veham Paaleya

Uth Putt Jhoteya Oye Moose Waleya

Je Aivein Reha Geetan Vich Sach Bolda

Aaun Wali Peedhi Educate Milugi

The world has illusion that you have got suppressed

Get up my son, Moose

If you keep telling the truth like this in your songs

You will get the coming generation educated

295: the full lyrics and the translation

If you wish to read the original lyrics in Hindi and their english translation, we recommend the dedicated page on lyricstranslated.com, wher also the translations above come from.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave