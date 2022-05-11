Helados Ferrero Rocher: ¿Cuál es la canción del anuncio?

Esta es la descripción oficial del Helado Raffaello uno de los nuevos helados elaborados por Ferrero Rocher, junto al Helado Ferrero Rocher, Pocket Coffee y Kinder Bueno. El anuncio que salió hace poco, lo podéis encontrar aquí.

A parte de preguntarnos si realmente su sabor será el sabor de la perfección, hay una pregunta que nos urge más: ¿Cuál es la canción del anuncio?

Pues se trata de la celebre Blinding Lights de The Weeknd, escrita en el 2019, una de sus canciones más exitosas, alegre y con su característico guiño a la melodía de los años 80.

Yeah I’ve been tryn a call

I’ve been on my own for long enough

Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe

I’m going through withdrawals

You don’t even have to do too much

You can turn me on with just a touch, baby

I look around and

Sin City’s cold and empty (oh)

No one’s around to judge me (oh)

I can’t see clearly when you’re gone

I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch

I said, ooh, I’m drowning in the night

Oh, when I’m like this, you’re the one I trust

(Hey, hey, hey)I’m running out of time

‘Cause I can see the sun light up the sky

So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh

The city’s cold and empty (oh)

No one’s around to judge me (oh)

I can’t see clearly when you’re goneI said,

ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch

I said, ooh, I’m drowning in the night

Oh, when I’m like this, you’re the one I trust

I’m just walking by to let you know (by to let you know)

I can never say it on the phone (say it on the phone)

Will never let you go this time

(ooh)I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch

(Hey, hey, hey)I said,

ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch