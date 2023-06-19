Amazon commercial campaign for the summer of 2023 has kicked off with an excellent variety of ads. We had the gourmet/guard, the tent commercial with that catchy song, and the image of the guy wearing a horse head that followed us everywhere. The main protagonist of this last commercial is the music, though: let’s discover the song featured in it.

You can watch the 2023 Amazon commercial with the horse head here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2023 Amazon “horse head” commercial?

The song featured in the 2023 Amazon commercial with the guy wearing a horse head is

Nobody’s Baby by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings was an American soul and funk band formed in the 90s. The band became renowned for their revival of the classic soul and funk music of the 1960s and 1970s: people recognized them for their dynamic performances and the authentic retro sound they were able to offer.

Sharon Jones, the lead vocalist, was the heart and soul of the group. Her powerful and passionate voice, reminiscent of legendary soul singers like James Brown and Aretha Franklin, captivated audiences. The Dap-Kings, a talented group of musicians, provided the tight and energetic backing for Jones’ vocals. Their music drew heavily from the genres of soul, funk, and rhythm and blues, incorporating horn sections, lively percussion, and infectious grooves. The band’s commitment to maintaining an authentic vintage sound led them to use analog recording techniques and vintage equipment, giving their music an organic and timeless feel.

Sharon Jones passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016 at the age of 60, shortly after the release of their album It’s a Holiday Soul Party. Despite her untimely passing, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings left a lasting legacy in the world of soul and funk music, with their music continuing to inspire and entertain audiences today.

Nobody’s Baby belongs to their third album 100 Days, 100 Nights, released in 2007. It’s not the first time that one of their songs is featured in a commercial: in the past, their music was chosen by brands like Fitbit and Tropicana for their advertisement campaigns.

The song represents the classic soul/funk sound for a commercial where Amazon encourages our free spirit. And if people ask you why you do those weird things, you answer as the guy in the Amazon commercial does: “why don’t you?”

