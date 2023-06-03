Chanel is one of those brands that trigger massive buzz with every new commercial. In June 2023, they teamed up with Timothée Chalamet, a face that definitely catches attention (we saw it already with Apple TV+). Together, they created one of the most important cases of the year with the Blue de Chanel ad. And to close the circle, the song is beautiful: let’s discover it.

You can watch the 2023 Blue de Chanel commercial here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2023 Blue de Chanel commercial?

The song featured in the 2023 commercial Blue de Chanel with Timothée Chalamet is Night in White Satin by The Moody Blues. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Nights in White Satin - The Moody Blues - in Paris. Restored video! Watch this video on YouTube.

The Moody Blues are a British rock band that formed in Birmingham, England, in 1964. The band was initially part of the British invasion and gained prominence during the psychedelic rock era of the late 1960s. The Moody Blues are known for their unique fusion of rock music with orchestral arrangements, lush harmonies, and philosophical lyrics.

Night in White Satin was released in 1967 as part of the album Days of Future Passed. The song, known for its lush orchestration and haunting melody, was written by the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, Justin Hayward.

The lyrics of Night in White Satin reflect introspection and contemplation, exploring themes of love, longing, and the passage of time. The song is notable for its poetic and evocative imagery.

Just what you want to be

You will be in the end

And I love you

Yes I love you

Oh, how I love you

The song was not an immediate success upon its release but gained popularity over time, becoming one of The Moody Blues’ signature songs. Reissued in 1972, the single hit number two in the United States for two weeks. Night in White Satin has since become a classic rock staple and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its timeless appeal and unique blend of rock and orchestral elements have contributed to its enduring popularity.

The song is a perfect choice to accompany Timothée Chalamet’s appearance in the 2023 Blue de Chanel commercial. The commercial is directed by Mario Sorrenti, but there is more: a short film will be released in fall, directed by Martin Scorsese. And the whole world is waiting for it: we will keep you always up to date.

