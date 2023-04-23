Rough Diamonds cast: Kevin Janssens is Noah Wolfson

Rough Diamonds comes from Belgium, created by the Israeli producer Rotem Shamir, and it belongs to that long sequence of Netflix series set and created in parts of the world not always known by the American audience. As every successful TV show landing on the platform, it gives us a chance to discover actors that otherwise wouldn’t enter our radar. In the cast of Rough Diamonds, the protagonist is Noah Wolfson, and the actor playing him is Kevin Janssens: let’s discover more about him.

You can watch the official trailer for Rough Diamonds here on Youtube.

Rough Diamonds, the cast: Kevin Janssens is Noah Wolfson

The actor playing Noah Wolfson in the Netflix TV series Rough Diamonds is the Belgian actor Kevin Janssens. He was born on August 21, 1979, in the same place where the series is set, Antwerp, Belgium: when Rough Diamonds was released on Netflix, he was 43.

Kevin Janssens is a well-renowned actor in Belgian / Flemish cinema and television. He started his acting career in 2002, with his first significant role in 2006, as the protagonist of the miniseries King of the World. Since then, he has played in multiple series and films and obtained international visibility with the 2015 movie The Ardennes, selected for the Toronto International Film Festival. You will surely recognize him in the movie trailer.

Kevin Janssens is also active in theatre, with many performances played for Antwerp’s theater company Toneelhuis. He also voiced numerous popular animated movies for the Belgian market, like Pixar’s Wall-E, Disney’s Bolt, The Smurfs, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Penguins of Madagascar.

With Rough Diamonds, as the main member of the cast of a popular Netflix series, Janssens will likely reach his biggest audience to date. But he still has time to break his own records in the near future: we will closely monitor his career from now.

