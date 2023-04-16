In 2023, Google released a commercial for their Pixel 7 smartphone that just killed it. Everybody watched it at the Super Bowl and literally fell in love with the magic erasure feature that helps you “delete your exes” and many other undesired things in your pictures. “Fixed on Pixel” is the slogan of the commercial everybody knows, featuring Doja Cat, among others (you can watch it here). And then there is the one dedicated to NBA and basketball: let’s discover together who’s in it.

You can watch the 2023 Google Pixel basketball commercial here on iSpot.tv.

Who is in the 2023 Google Pixel basketball commercial?

The two protagonists of the 2023 Google Pixel basketball commercial are the NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo and the actor Simu Liu. They play a funny situation on a basketball court: Simu asks for a selfie, and Giannis agrees, but behind them, an unknown man eating a hot dog ruins the picture. Luckily for them, the magic eraser feature solved the problem.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Greek basketball player who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. He’s commonly known as “The Greek Freak” due to his incredible athleticism and unique physical attributes. He stands at 6 feet 11 inches tall, has a wingspan of 7 feet 3 inches, and possesses exceptional speed, agility, and jumping ability for a player of his size. Giannis has become one of the NBA’s most dominant players, winning multiple awards. Today he’s considered one of the best players in the world and has established himself as one of the faces of the NBA. You can enjoy this 30-minute video of his highlights directly from the NBA’s official Youtube channel.

Simu Liu is a Canadian actor, writer, and stuntman. He’s best known for his role as Jung Kim in the CBC Television sitcom Kim’s Convenience, which aired from 2016 to 2021. He also played the lead role of Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, becoming the first Asian actor to play a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch him in the movie trailer.

Before becoming an actor, Liu worked as an accountant and also trained in martial arts, which has helped him in his roles that require physical action. He has also appeared in other television series and films, including Blood and Water, Taken, and Pacific Rim.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Simu Liu seem pretty confident with each other in the Google Pixel basketball commercial released in 2023: probably because they are both good at acting, but they indeed seem to get along.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave