Low is one of the most streamed songs from SOS, the album SZA released in 2022. Together with Kill Bill, Shirt, and Blind, the song represents another take on the singer’s point of view about love and relationships. Fans wanted to delve more into the lyrics and understand their true meaning: in this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to SZA’s Low through the official streaming below.

SZA & Travis Scott, Low: the lyrics and their meaning

Low is a song about trying to control the intensity of a relationship when you know it’s not good for you. In the lyrics, SZA describes all the ways this man hurt her, all the reasons why she wants to keep the relationship on the down low, indeed.

The chorus expresses this intention explicitly, using her usual urban slang:

Keep it on the lowski, I’m the lowest of the lowest

Wanna see if you can keep it like nobody know s**t

SZA sees this man as an enemy who can manipulate her, so she’s in an open war with him. She knows she should stop seeing him, but since she cannot do that, she puts all her efforts into staying uninvolved. She intends to go on in that relationship like she doesn’t care. From this point of view, one line is really meaningful, where she points out that there are no feelings even when they are in bed.

We f**in’, we ain’t makin’ love no more

The lyrics in Low by SZA perfectly explain the feeling when you know you need to interrupt your toxic relationship, but you don’t have the strength for that decision, so you hope the other part will just leave. This is typically what will never happen in a toxic relationship, precisely because the other part is who’s making the relationship unhealthy for their own advantage.

I need you to get the f**k out my space

Replacement’s on the way, please don’t play

That p**y’s feelin’ like a great escape

I need a new trick, old dogs don’t change

Despite all her effort, though, it seems SZA still sees him. In the last part of the song, she mentions they are on a first-class trip together. She’s aware he’s dangerous, and she knows she cannot believe his words, but still, she’s not ready to break up with him. Therefore, she needs to keep it secret so she doesn’t have to justify her actions or be ashamed of them.

I need total confidential privacy

Don’t want no one thinkin’ I’m a groupie

Timezones change, now we on a first-class trip (Straight up)

Don’t work my nerves, you know I get moody

We f**in’, we ain’t makin’ love no more

You talk that talk, but it don’t match it with your stroke

Wherever you are

Whatever you need

Don’t call me

Don’t call me

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics in Low by SZA: you are a poison to me, and I wish you’ll stop calling me because I’m not yet able to break this relationship by myself. The best I can do is keep it on the low, avoiding feelings, until I have the strength to end all this.

The complete lyrics

Tell ’em to shoot

I’m out the loop, I’m out of range

Oh, I stay out the way

Got another side of me, I like to get it poppin’

But these b* *es in my business got me outchea choosin’ violence

If you see me out in public, you don’t know me, keep it silent

In the bedroom, I be screamin’, but outside, I keep it quiet

Keep it on the lowski, I’m the lowest of the lowest

Wanna see if you can keep it like nobody know s**t

I need you to get the f**k out my space

Replacement’s on the way, please don’t play

That p**y’s feelin’ like a great escape

I need a new trick, old dogs don’t change

I’m f**in’, I ain’t makin’ love no more

You got a new b* *h, what the f**k you cryin’ for?

I’m movin’ selfish, callin’ all my favorite hoes

You know how to reach me every time and it plays in your mind

With a rush that feels like we committed a crime

Know where you belong, I’m gon’ save you a spot

But can’t be outside ’cause the block is too hot

And I’m all on your mind

Wherever you are, don’t call me

Got another side of me, I like to get it poppin’

But these b* *es in my business got me outchea choosin’ violence

If you see me out in public, you don’t know me, keep it silent

In the bedroom, I be screamin’, but outside, I keep it quiet

Keep it on the lowski, I’m the lowest of the lowest

Wanna see if you can keep it like nobody know s**t

Keep it on the lowski, I’m the lowest of the lowest

Wanna see if you can keep it like nobody know s**t

I need total confidential privacy

Don’t want no one thinkin’ I’m a groupie

Timezones change, now we on a first-class trip

Don’t work my nerves, you know I get moody

We f**in’, we ain’t makin’ love no more

You talk that talk, but it don’t match it with your stroke

Wherever you are

Whatever you need

Don’t call me

Don’t call me

Got another side of me, I like to get it poppin’

But these b* *es in my business got me outchea choosin’ violence

If you see me out in public, you don’t know me, keep it silent

In the bedroom, I be screamin’, but outside, I keep it quiet

Keep it on the lowski, I’m the lowest of the lowest

Wanna see if you can keep it like nobody know s**t

Keep it on the lowski, I’m the lowest of the lowest

Wanna see if you can keep it like nobody know s**t

F**k you, real s**t

I wasn’t even on “f**k you”

But you tryna make me look stupid

I’ll slap the dog s**t out of you, stop playin’ with me