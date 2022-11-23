Tukoh Taka: the English lyrics and the meaning

Tukoh Taka is the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem, and therefore one of the most popular songs worldwide while the tournament goes on. Nicki Minaj wrote it with the Colombian singer Maluma and the Arabic artist Myriam Fares. As in Hayya Hayya, three different continents contributed to mixing up the music style in a track that sends a message of integration. And since also languages are mixed up, people wonder what’s the meaning of “Tukoh Taka” and what the English lyrics would be. In this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

Tukoh Taka - Official FIFA Fan Festival™ Anthem | Nicki Minaj, Maluma, & Myriam Fares (FIFA Sound) Watch this video on YouTube.

What’s the meaning of Tukoh Taka?

“Tukoh Taka” is the Arabic equivalent of “knock knock” or “click clack”: an onomatopoeic expression compulsively repeated by the Arabic singer Myriam Fares. There is no consistent meaning behind this part of the lyrics: just two words that sound musical enough for the chorus of the song. People compared it with Shakira’s Waka Waka, the 2010 South Africa World Cup anthem.

For the sake of completeness, the same operation was done a few days earlier by BTS’ Jungkook with his World Cup anthem Dreamers, where he introduced the Arabic expression “Ala ho la dan,” triggering a similar amount of curiosity.

The song’s verses are the battlefield where Nicki Minaj and Maluma expose their personal point of view about physical seduction. Nicki Minaj does her best to present her typical sexualized rap where she brags about her beauty and her sexy attitude, attracting all men and killing every competition:

Yo look, look, look

With my friendly cup

Crazy, crazy life

I’m so delicious

On the other side, Maluma interprets the male point of view: he wonders why he doesn’t get a chance with her body, and then he understands: her goal is to seduce all men, have their attention, and not necessarily get intimate with any of them.

She doesn’t rent it or put it up for sale

That’s what they say in the neighborhood because

There, the one that walks around

She wants me to move it like that

It’s there, the one that walks around

She wants me to move it like that, yes, yes, yes (I like it)

Myriam Fares closes the song as an integration hymn, inviting everybody to sing together and make this World Cup an opportunity to unite people:

Let’s all sing

Let’s build together a heaven

So all people celebrate

And our voice becomes stronger and happier

This is the bottom of the meaning behind Tukoh Taka lyrics: a seductive song with a female and a male perspective, full of energy and with a killer beat that stays stuck in our heads.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The English lyrics

Below you can find the English translation of the lyrics inside Tukoh Taka:

Tengo tukoh, tukoh taka, tukoh tuh, ta-ta

Tukoh tuh, ta-ta, tukoh tuh, ta-ta

Tukoh, tukoh taka, tukoh tuh, ta-ta

Me, I’m Trini

Everything men have, “dat a fi mi”

Where is the money? Daddy, give me

Pretty face, ugly gyal can’t see me

Made that pretty **** just let me do my little shimmy

That little **** fat, but that waist still skinny

**** him so good that them men a get clingy

I’m even wetter when I do it at the Henny (Ooh)

Wa-wa-wait, it’s a great night

Me and my girls turned up, it’s a date night

We got these **** so pressed, br-br-break lights

Them bars really ain’t hittin’ like a play fight

Yo look, look, look

With my friendly cup

Crazy, crazy life

I’m so delicious

Paper or plastic

Some say “football”, some say “soccer”

Likkle shot go block-a (Block-a)

Tukoh, tukoh taka, tukoh tuh, ta-ta

Tukoh tuh, ta-ta, tukoh tuh, ta-ta

Tukoh, tukoh taka, tukoh tuh, ta-ta

Scream if I stick slow to tukoh taka

And this is the turn when the dog attacks

Gold is what she got under that robe

Mmm, how nice she treats me

Nice body 60-90 (Ah, ah)

She is a goal at minute 90 (what? 90)

She doesn’t rent it or put it up for sale

That’s what they say in the neighborhood because

There, the one that walks around

She wants me to move it like that

It’s there, the one that walks around

She wants me to move it like that, yes, yes, yes (I like it)

Let’s all sing

Let’s build together a heaven

So all people celebrate

And our voice becomes stronger and happier

Let’s make all people hear us

And live the moment with us

FIFA gather us

And everyone become happy

Salam (Wait, wait, wait), listen

Salam, salam, salam, salam

Salam, peace on all of you

Be happy all together

Preach peace, receive peace

Salam, peace on all of you

FIFA, with all my love I give to you (Mondial)

Tukoh, tukoh taka, tukoh tuh, ta-ta

Tukoh tuh, ta-ta, tukoh tuh, ta-ta

Tukoh, tukoh taka, tukoh tuh, ta-ta