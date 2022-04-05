Hayya Hayya: the meaning of Qatar World Cup 2022 song

It was officially released on April 1st and will be the official song on which we will dance the season of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Qatar. The title is Hayya Hayya (Better Together) and the artists who composed it belong to three different continents: the American r&b singer Trinidad Cardona, the Nigerian Davido and the Qatari artist Aisha. You can find the official video below.

FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati said: “By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music – and football – can unite the world. As part of FIFA’s revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.”

The text is an optimistic and cheerful way of seeing the future in a positive way:

I wanna walk the walk on every street

I wanna ball out with the world at my feet

Hit every discotheque and not skip a beat, yeah-yeah

I wanna party, party eight days a week I promise, I promise, I promise you now

Everything, everything gonna work out

Every tomorrow, no matter what goes down

The official World Cup soundtrack will also have other songs, which will be officially unveiled in the coming weeks. We will have the opportunity to discover all songs gradually.