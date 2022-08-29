Karol G, Gatúbela: the English lyrics & the meaning

Gatúbela is the new big hit released by Karol G on August 2022, featuring the Puerto Rican rapper Maldy. The song went immediately viral after its release, and people immediately wanted to know more about the lyrics. The English translation you find on many websites is not entirely correct because it doesn’t consider the author’s urban slang and Colombian origin. In this article, you will find the complete original lyrics, the English translation, and an explanation of the song’s meaning.
You can find the official video of the song below.
Gatúbela: the lyrics and their meaning
Gatúbela is a sexy song about a girl and a guy flirting and making explicit sexual allusions. Gatúbela is Spanish for Catwoman, and Karol G mentions it in the line where she says that she feels high, like a cat woman, which in this context means being wild and horny.
In her lines, Karol G says that she felt crazy giving him a try, kissing him, hunting him. She feels involved now, and she wishes he won’t leave.
I was crazy to try you,
to give you kisses
I wish you could stay
Because that’s how I stay
That’s the most romantic part of the song. After that, things get pretty explicit: Karol compares him to a little orphan who needs a “mommy,” then she describes how he gets sexual, moving her panties aside and kissing her down there.
Oh how nice
How he movies my panties aside
Oh how nice
That little kiss, give it to me down there
Oh blessed you, I put you quickly on all fours
Mmm blessed
Don’t eat me so well, daddy
Soon enough comes the verse by Maldy, and the lines are also sexually explicit: he says she’s a kitten who revealed her true, wild side to him. She is drunk, and that makes her wild, losing all inhibitions. And nobody knows if she wears panties or not.
Without Maldy there is no twerking
I squeezed it
In the disco like no one squeezed it
Meek kitten, but the kitten revealed herself to me
She told me that
The alcohol took all the fear away
That under the skirt nobody knows if she wears panties or not
Things get even more explicit in the following lines: she wants sex, he’s in the right mood, and he’s ready to fix her. The two are both horny, so the rapper describes how they physically match. In the end, he mentions a song by Daddy Yankee, Rompe, one of his biggest hits from 2005.
Sex is what she wants,
Sex is what she demands
Don’t blame me, I told you
That I’m in a good mood and nobody is fixing you
Get him home so he can take you in
I want to give you my big d**k so that those buttocks bounce
She keeps it big
Oh, she keeps it nice and cool
You are addicted and horny,
You like me to rub it
Like the Yankee song, break it, break it (“rompe, rompe”)
That’s the real meaning behind Gatúbela lyrics: a guy and a girl who want each other, both horny, liking each other in bed. The guy is undoubtedly interested in having sex with her, but she also wants an emotional connection, which is probably not returned.
Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave
The complete lyrics and the English translation
Estaba loca por probarte,
darte los besitos yo
Ojalá puedas quedarte
Porque así me quedo yo
I was crazy to try you,
to give you kisses
I wish you could stay
Because that’s how I stay
Estaba loca por cazarte
Hacértelo rico yo
Ojalá puedas quedarte
Porque aquí me quedo yo
I was crazy to hunt you down
And make it good
I wish you could stay
Because here I stay
Estaba loca por probarte,
darte los besitos yo
Ojalá puedas quedarte
Porque así me quedo yo
I was crazy to try you,
to give you kisses
I wish you could stay
Because that’s how I stay
Estaba loca por cazarte
Hacértelo rico yo
Ojalá puedas quedarte
I was crazy to hunt you down
And make it good
I wish you could stay
Ay papi
Yo no ando con nadie
Pero me tienen velá
Ya estoy eleva’
Me siento gatubela
Esto es una foto porque yo no estoy quita’
Y ese huerfanito necesita una mamá
Oh daddy
I don’t hang out with anyone
But they keep me awake
I’m already high
I feel catwoman
This is a photo because I’m not removed
And that little orphan needs a mom
Ay que rico
Como me pone el panty de ladito
Ay que rico
Ese besito dámelo abajito
Ay bendito, en cuatro yo te pongo rapidito
Mmm bendito
No me coma tan rico papasito
Oh how nice
How he movies my panties aside
Oh how nice
That little kiss, give it to me down there
Oh blessed you, I put you quickly on all fours
Mmm blessed
Don’t eat me so well, daddy
Estaba loca por probarte,
darte los besitos yo
Ojalá puedas quedarte
Porque así me quedo yo
I was crazy to try you,
to give you kisses
I wish you could stay
Because that’s how I stay
Estaba loca por cazarte
Hacértelo rico yo
Ojalá puedas quedarte
Uf que chimba un verso de Maldy
(Maldy)
I was crazy to hunt you down
And make it good
I wish you could stay
Oh, that’s cool, a verse by Maldy
Sin Maldy no hay perreo
Yo la apreté
En la disco como nadie la apretó
Gatita mansa pero gatita se me reveló
Me dijo que
El alcohol todo el miedo se lo quitó
Que debajo ‘e la falda nadie sabe si usa panty o no
Without Maldy there is no twerking
I squeezed it
In the disco like no one squeezed it
Meek kitten, but the kitten revealed herself to me
She told me that
The alcohol took all the fear away
That under the skirt nobody knows if she wears panties or not
Bellaqueo es lo que quiere,
bellaqueo es lo que sigue (Wow)
No me eches la culpa, yo te dije
Que yo ando en la nota bien vira’o y a ti nadie te corrige
Llégale a casa pa’ que te cobije
Que te quiero dar masacote pa’ que esas nalga’ reboten
Sex is what she wants,
Sex is what she demands
Don’t blame me, I told you
That I’m in a good mood and nobody is fixing you
Get him home so he can take you in
I want to give you my big d**k so that those buttocks bounce
Ella me lo tiene grandote,
cómo te encanta Chimbote
Tú ere’ adicta y cachonda,
te gusta que te lo roce
Como la canción de Yankee, rompe, rompe
She keeps it big
Oh, she keeps it nice and cool
You are addicted and horny,
You like me to rub it
Like the Yankee song, break it, break it (rompe, rompe)
Estaba loca por probarte
Darte los besito’ yo
Ojalá pueda’ quedarte
Porque así me quedo yo
I was crazy to try you,
to give you kisses
I wish you could stay
Because that’s how I stay
Estaba loca por cazarte
Hacértelo rico yo
Ojalá puedas quedarte
I was crazy to hunt you down
And make it good
I wish you could stay
Porque aquí me quedo yo, oh-oh-oh
Cuanto te pongo el panty de laíto’
Porque aquí me quedo yo, oh-oh-oh, ey
Yo dándote besito’ allá abajito
Because here I stay, oh-oh-oh
How I move your panties aside
Because here I stay, oh-oh-oh, hey
Me giving you a little kiss down there