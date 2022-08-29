Karol G, Gatúbela: the English lyrics & the meaning

Gatúbela is the new big hit released by Karol G on August 2022, featuring the Puerto Rican rapper Maldy. The song went immediately viral after its release, and people immediately wanted to know more about the lyrics. The English translation you find on many websites is not entirely correct because it doesn’t consider the author’s urban slang and Colombian origin. In this article, you will find the complete original lyrics, the English translation, and an explanation of the song’s meaning.

You can find the official video of the song below.

Gatúbela: the lyrics and their meaning

Gatúbela is a sexy song about a girl and a guy flirting and making explicit sexual allusions. Gatúbela is Spanish for Catwoman, and Karol G mentions it in the line where she says that she feels high, like a cat woman, which in this context means being wild and horny.

In her lines, Karol G says that she felt crazy giving him a try, kissing him, hunting him. She feels involved now, and she wishes he won’t leave.

That’s the most romantic part of the song. After that, things get pretty explicit: Karol compares him to a little orphan who needs a “mommy,” then she describes how he gets sexual, moving her panties aside and kissing her down there.

Soon enough comes the verse by Maldy, and the lines are also sexually explicit: he says she’s a kitten who revealed her true, wild side to him. She is drunk, and that makes her wild, losing all inhibitions. And nobody knows if she wears panties or not.

Things get even more explicit in the following lines: she wants sex, he’s in the right mood, and he’s ready to fix her. The two are both horny, so the rapper describes how they physically match. In the end, he mentions a song by Daddy Yankee, Rompe, one of his biggest hits from 2005.

That’s the real meaning behind Gatúbela lyrics: a guy and a girl who want each other, both horny, liking each other in bed. The guy is undoubtedly interested in having sex with her, but she also wants an emotional connection, which is probably not returned.

The complete lyrics and the English translation

Estaba loca por probarte,

darte los besitos yo

Ojalá puedas quedarte

Porque así me quedo yo

Estaba loca por cazarte

Hacértelo rico yo

Ojalá puedas quedarte

Porque aquí me quedo yo

Estaba loca por probarte,

darte los besitos yo

Ojalá puedas quedarte

Porque así me quedo yo

Estaba loca por cazarte

Hacértelo rico yo

Ojalá puedas quedarte

Ay papi

Yo no ando con nadie

Pero me tienen velá

Ya estoy eleva’

Me siento gatubela

Esto es una foto porque yo no estoy quita’

Y ese huerfanito necesita una mamá

Ay que rico

Como me pone el panty de ladito

Ay que rico

Ese besito dámelo abajito

Ay bendito, en cuatro yo te pongo rapidito

Mmm bendito

No me coma tan rico papasito

Estaba loca por probarte,

darte los besitos yo

Ojalá puedas quedarte

Porque así me quedo yo

Estaba loca por cazarte

Hacértelo rico yo

Ojalá puedas quedarte

Uf que chimba un verso de Maldy

(Maldy)

Sin Maldy no hay perreo

Yo la apreté

En la disco como nadie la apretó

Gatita mansa pero gatita se me reveló

Me dijo que

El alcohol todo el miedo se lo quitó

Que debajo ‘e la falda nadie sabe si usa panty o no

Bellaqueo es lo que quiere,

bellaqueo es lo que sigue (Wow)

No me eches la culpa, yo te dije

Que yo ando en la nota bien vira’o y a ti nadie te corrige

Llégale a casa pa’ que te cobije

Que te quiero dar masacote pa’ que esas nalga’ reboten

Ella me lo tiene grandote,

cómo te encanta Chimbote

Tú ere’ adicta y cachonda,

te gusta que te lo roce

Como la canción de Yankee, rompe, rompe

Estaba loca por probarte

Darte los besito’ yo

Ojalá pueda’ quedarte

Porque así me quedo yo

Estaba loca por cazarte

Hacértelo rico yo

Ojalá puedas quedarte

Porque aquí me quedo yo, oh-oh-oh

Cuanto te pongo el panty de laíto’

Porque aquí me quedo yo, oh-oh-oh, ey

Yo dándote besito’ allá abajito

