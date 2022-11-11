Rihanna, Born Again: the lyrics and their meaning

Born Again is the second song written by Rihanna for the Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Both the film and Born Again were released on November 11, one week after the first song made by Rihanna, Lift Me Up, was shared. This song has a strong meaning that fits the movie’s events: in this article, we will explore the message inside the track, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official visualizer video of the song below.

Born Again: the lyrics and their meaning

Born Again is a song about holding up and keep fighting after a significant, unexpected loss. As we know, the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins after the death of T’Challa, king of Wakanda, interpreted in the past by the actor Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020. Rihanna’s first song was about keeping the connection with the people we’ve lost in life, whereas Born Again is more focused on staying strong in the present after the losses we may have had.

In the lyrics of Born Again, Rihanna celebrates the protagonist’s love for the place where they live. There is an incredible connection between the voice which sings and the territory: that voice sings about the rivers and the beauty of that land, which defines the life and the identity of its inhabitants.

So until those rivers run out

It runs through me

Wherever you are, I’ll be there

We carry on (We carry on)

Born again

Born Again could represent the feelings of Wakanda itself, a land that has lost its king and still wants to fight, with the strength of its dead leader still present in its spirit. That could explain the song’s first lines:

I’d give my heart to this place

I’d give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away

I’ve got enough angels to storm the gates, I’m not afraid

And behold the brave, not have it no other away

I miss the emergence and these moments of you

The mere reflection of me, that mirror can’t change its view

Wakanda’s people never give up: they hold up in the name of their love for the place where they live and for the king who defended it in his life. They are ready for any sacrifice, and that’s where the song goes at some point: Wakanda people are ready to die for their land and then be born again:

Just tell me what I need to do

I’d die and come back just to love you

Just tell me, I’m begging you

Just tell me what I need to do, oh

Wakanda’s people crave guidance. They invoke their lost leader and ask him what to do. They will do whatever it takes for their land. And that’s, after all, the meaning of the lyrics inside Born Again: I would give my life for this place; I will hold up and keep fighting, and the strength of my lost leader is with me. An emotional song that perfectly fits the spirit of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The complete lyrics

