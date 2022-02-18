Covid-19: where to travel without vaccine or covid certificate

Recently, albeit slowly, many EU countries are loosening restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the meantime, however, summer is approaching and more and more people are interested in understanding in which countries it is possible to organize a safe holiday, because already now those places do not impose restrictions related to covid certificate, vaccines or quarantine. The European nations that still insist on imposing frequent vaccinations and restrictions based on them are fewer and fewer, so already now it is possible to select some countries in which, with reasonable certainty, it will be possible to travel and take advantage of all the services even without the EU Covid certificate. Let’s see some examples together.

Czech Republic

To enter the country, travelers must provide the following documents: evidence of vaccination or recovery or a negative result of a pre-departure molecular test (valid for 72 hours) or a rapid antigen test (valid for 24 hours). No proof is required for children under 12 from another EU / Schengen state. All travelers must complete a passenger location form. The use of masks is mandatory in all internal public spaces, including public transport. There are no restrictions in the field of culture, sport, leisure, nightlife associations and clubs.

Croatia



To enter the country, travelers must provide the following documents: evidence of vaccination or recovery or a negative result of a pre-departure molecular test (valid for 72 hours) or a rapid antigen test (valid for 48 hours). Nothing is required for children under 12 from another EU / Schengen state.

ENTERCROAZIA: all travelers must complete the form before departure.

The use of masks is mandatory in all internal public spaces, including public transport. There are no restrictions in the field of culture, sport, leisure, nightlife associations and clubs.

Spain



To enter the country, travelers must provide the following documents: evidence of vaccination or recovery or failure of a pre-departure molecular test (valid for 72 hours) or a rapid antigen test (valid for 24 hours). Nothing is required for children under 12 from another EU / Schengen state.

Travelers must complete and sign the form electronically within 48 hours prior to flight departure, via the Spain Travel Health website or via the Android or iOs apps. The use of masks is mandatory in all internal public spaces, including public transport. There are no restrictions in the field of culture, sport, leisure, nightlife associations and clubs.

Denmark

To enter the country, travelers must provide the following documents: evidence of vaccination or recovery or a negative result of a pre-departure molecular test (valid for 72 hours) or a rapid antigen test (valid for 48 hours). Nothing is required for children under 15 from another EU / Schengen state. The use of masks is recommended. There are no restrictions in the field of culture, sport, leisure, nightlife associations and clubs.

Norway

To enter the country, travelers must provide the following documents: evidence of vaccination or recovery or failure of a pre-departure molecular test (valid for 24 hours) or rapid antigen test (valid for 24 hours). Nothing is required for children under 12 from another EU / Schengen state.

The use of masks is recommended. The “EU certificate of COVID 19” is not necessary to access public spaces, such as bars and restaurants, museums, swimming pools, large events and public transport.

Ireland

To enter the country, travelers must provide the following documents: evidence of vaccination or recovery or negative result of a pre-departure molecular test (valid for 72 hours). Nothing is required for children under 12 from another EU / Schengen state.

Passenger locator form for all the travelers: this is a pre-boarding requirement.

The use of masks is mandatory in all internal public spaces, including public transport. There are no restrictions in the field of culture, sport, leisure, nightlife associations and clubs.

Switzerland

Since February 17, there are no specific requirements for COVID-19 entry for travelers arriving in Switzerland from EU / Schengen associated states. The use of masks is not mandatory.

From February 17, there is no longer the obligation to present a COVID-19 certificate (green pass) to access public facilities and locations such as shops, cinemas, theaters and restaurants, or to participate in events.

