Mamacita, the song in the Amazon holiday “llama” commercial

A funny llama is the protagonist of the 2023 holiday season at Amazon: the commercial aired already for Cyber Monday, and now that the Christmas period is on, it was converted into the official ad for the end of the year. After all, the ad is just perfect: the animal’s hilarious face will remain memorable in our memory while they dance under a catchy background song. And if you want to know more about the music, this is the article you were looking for: what’s the “Mamacita” song?

The music comes out of the Bluetooth speaker the farmer bought thanks to the Amazon holiday last-minute deals. As the narrator explains, before that, the atmosphere at Dale’s farm was pretty classic (“festive,” he ironically says), but after the music took over, Christmas truly exploded. And the song you hear is, indeed, a classic Christmas song: it’s called ¿Dónde Está Santa Claus? and you can listen to the original version below.

¿Dónde Está Santa Claus? was originally released in 1958, interpreted by a kid, Augie Rios, when he was 12. The track was recorded with the Mark Jeffrey Orchestra and became a famous hit, still popular today. It became Augie Rios’s biggest success: the artist recorded other tracks in his life, but he never managed to repeat that success. Augie died in 2019 and is still remembered for this Christmas song.

The lyrics you hear in the Amazon holiday “llama” commercial are the following:

¿Mamacita, donde esta Santa Claus?

¿Donde esta Santa Claus

And the toys that he will leave?

The lyrics are in English, but the first two lines are Spanish and mean, “Mommy, where is Santa Claus?” To celebrate that catchy line, Amazon titles this commercial “llamacita.” And the risk, from now on, is that we will forever associate the song with the llama’s face.

