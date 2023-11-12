Måneskin, Valentine: the song lyrics & meaning

Listening to a Måneskin song is always a fascinating experience: the Italian band has a unique talent for producing intense rock tracks with symbolic lyrics, and fans love to hear them while trying to understand their meaning. Valentine, the single released in November 2023, is another perfect example: a rock ballad taken from their album Rush (Are U Coming?) released in January, a beautiful video in black and white, and lines that surely need to be analyzed. Let’s explore the song together.

You can find the official video and the complete lyrics for Måneskin’s Valentine at the end of this article.

Valentine: the song lyrics & meaning

Valentine is a love song celebrating the unexpressed intensity of a relationship: in its lyrics, Måneskin refers to a love they need to give up; they describe a decline, implying that it’s not a feeling they are currently experiencing.

Nevertheless, the intensity of this love is extraordinary and deserves the epicness of this song: the protagonist says it’s hard to breathe without her; he holds pictures of her, trying to keep the feelings alive.

Wasted in love, misunderstood

Baby, it’s harder to breathe when you’re gone

So I hold in my hands pictures of you

And dream of the day you were eatin’ for two

The “day she was eating for two” has been interpreted as the day she was pregnant: it’s not a confirmed meaning, but it surely represents a crucial moment the protagonist remembers about this woman. The chorus describes a decline, probably related to the moment they broke up: the memory of their love is still strong enough to give a better taste to this descent.

Valentine, my decline is so much better with you

Valentine, my decline, I’m always runnin’ to you

Fans have been wondering if the song is about the leader’s personal experience: Damiano David recently broke up with his girlfriend, Giorgia Soleri; the news spread over the Internet in the summer of 2023. However, Valentine was written in 2022, a long time before the split: the decision to publish it as a new single could be related to the breakup, but the song’s lyrics didn’t specifically refer to it. Meanwhile, Damiano is now dating the American singer Dove Cameron.

Independently from all that, Valentine is a rock ballad about broken love, and that is the real meaning behind its lyrics: I cannot give you up, my mind keeps thinking about you, holding the memory of our love as a beautiful moment; meanwhile, my life is declining, but it’s a nice decline because you are in my mind.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics and the official video

Wasted in love, misunderstood

Baby, it’s harder to breathe when you’re gone

So I hold in my hands pictures of you

And dream of the day you were eatin’ for two

All this love, I’m so choked up

I can feel you in my blood

All this lust for just one touch

I’m so scared to give you up

Valentine, my decline is so much better with you

Valentine, my decline, I’m always runnin’ to you

Valentine

Valentine

Crazy in love, daisy in bloom

Black hearts for pupils, I’m pacing the room

And I cover myself in tattoos of us

And dream of the day we embrace and combust

All this love, I’m so choked up

I can feel you in my blood

All this lust for just onе touch

I’m so scared to give you up

Valentine, my decline is so much better with you

Valentine, my decline, I’m always runnin’ to you

Valentine

Valentine

All this love, all this love

All this love

All this love, all this love

All this love