Inside Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me lyrics, meaning & sample

Lovin On Me was released by Jack Harlow in November 2023, and as usual, it immediately became a discussion topic all over the Internet. This time, it is not only about its lyrics: the new song contains a sample from an old hip-hop track and quotes part of the original lyrics, converting it to a new meaning. “I’m vanilla baby” is the line people have been repeating more often: let’s analyze the song together in this article.

You can find the official video and the complete lyrics for Lovin On Me at the end of this article.

Lovin On Me, the lyrics, meaning & original sample

Lovin On Me is a stylish song about Jack Harlow’s charm with girls. The song contains a sample from the old hip-hop track Whatever by Cadillac Dale. You can listen to the original song here on Youtube: Cadillac Dale is a musician and producer based in Detroit; he released Whatever in 1995, and Jack Harlow used these lines from the original song:

I don’t like no whips and chains, and you can’t tie me down

But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby

Whip your lovin’ on me, baby

In the original meaning, these lyrics want to explain that the protagonist is not into dominant roleplay in sex: he doesn’t like “whips and chains,” but if the girl wants, they can really connect together, making love passionately. With Lovin On Me, Jack Harlow puts this concept at the center of his new song: he shares the same character, he prefers to avoid that kind of roleplay, but he loves good sex. That’s the origin of the line that became famous:

I’m vanilla, baby, I’ll choke you, but I ain’t no killer, baby

“Being vanilla” has a double meaning here: it can be interpreted simply as being white, but “vanilla” is also a term used in the BDSM community to indicate someone who prefers less aggressive intensity. From this point of view, Jack Harlow wanted to point out that “he can choke you,” but with a mild approach. In other words, he’s not a bad boy.

The rest of the song follows Jack Harlow’s typical approach with the other sex in his songs. He knows girls love him; he’s a rich and famous rapper. However, this time, he often refers to a particular girl he wants to impress. He calls her “AKA,” which is urban slang for a woman who’s both sexy, elegant, and intelligent.

Speakin’ of AKA, she’s a alpha

But not around your boy, she get quiet ’round your boy, hold on

So Jack Harlow intends to express his character with the girl she likes, and that becomes the real meaning behind the lyrics of Lovin On Me: I’m a good boy, I’m good in bed, but I won’t put you in chains like others. My style is unique; you’ll discover it if you try.

Read other popular song lyrics and their meaning on Auralcrave

The official video and the complete lyrics

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me [Official Music Video] Watch this video on YouTube.

I don’t like no whips and chains, and you can’t tie me down

But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby

Whip your lovin’ on me, baby

I’m vanilla, baby, I’ll choke you, but I ain’t no killer, baby

She twenty-eight, tellin’ me I’m still a baby

I get love from Detroit like Skilla Baby

And the thing about your boy is

I don’t like no whips and chains, and you can’t tie me down

But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby

Whip your lovin’ on me, baby

Young J-A-C-K, AKA Rico, like Suave, Young Enrique

Speakin’ of AKA, she’s a alpha

But not around your boy, she get quiet ’round your boy, hold on (Shh)

Don’t know what you heard or what you thought about your boy

But they lied about your boy, goin’ dumb and it’s some’ idiotic about your boy

She wearin’ cheetah print, that’s how bad she wanna bе spotted ’round your boy

I don’t like no whips and chains, and you can’t tie mе down

But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby

Whip your lovin’ on me, baby

I’m vanilla, baby, I’ll choke you, but I ain’t no killer, baby

She twenty-eight, tellin’ me I’m still a baby

I get love from Detroit like Skilla Baby

And the thing about your boy is

I don’t like no whips and chains, and you can’t tie me down

But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby

Whip your lovin’ on me, baby

Young M-I-S-S-I-O-N-A-R-Y

You sharp like barbed wire

She stole my heart, then she got archived

I keep it short with a b- -h, Lord Farquaad

All the girls in the front row, ayy

All the girls in the barricade, ayy

All the girls that been waitin’ all day, let your tongue hang out

f–k everything, ayy

If you came with a man (Yeah, yeah)

Let go of his hand (Let go of this s–t)

Everybody in the suite, kickin’ up they feet

Stand up, b- -h, dance

I don’t like no whips and chains (I see you), and you can’t tie me down (And all the guys in the back waitin’ for the next track)

But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby (Cut your boy a lil’ slack)

Whip your lovin’ on me, baby (It’s young Jack)

I’m vanilla, baby, I’ll choke you, but I ain’t no killer, baby

She twenty-eight, tellin’ me I’m still a baby

I get love from Detroit like Skilla Baby

And the thing about your boy is

I don’t like no whips and chains, and you can’t tie me down

But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby

Whip your lovin’ on me, baby