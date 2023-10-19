A new commercial was released by T-Mobile in October 2023, starring a beautiful blonde actress talking with her image reflected in the mirror and expressing her desire for the new iPhone. The ad made half of America run on the Internet, looking for the name of the testimonial, mainly because someone found she looks a lot like Amber Heard. But no, it’s not her: she’s Lili Reinhart, known for a couple of roles in some popular TV series. Let’s discover more about her.

You can watch the 2023 T-Mobile commercial with Lili Reinhart at the end of this article.

Lili Reinhart is the actress in the 2023 T-Mobile commercial

The actress starring in the 2023 T-Mobile commercial about iPhone 15 is American actress Lili Reinhart. Lili is best known for her role as Betty Cooper on the popular television series Riverdale.

Reinhart began her acting career in 2010, but her breakthrough came with Riverdale, which premiered in 2017. The show is a modern adaptation of the Archie Comics series and follows the lives of high school students in the fictional town of Riverdale. Reinhart’s portrayal of Betty Cooper, a smart and kind-hearted character, garnered her widespread recognition and acclaim.

Aside from her work on Riverdale, Lili Reinhart has been involved in various film projects, including roles in movies like Hustlers (2019) and Chemical Hearts (2020). In 2020, she also voiced a new character in The Simpsons, Bella-Ella: she’s the girl with brown hair next to Lisa in this scene.

Lili is not new to the advertising world. In the past, she has been the testimonial of the makeup brand CoverGirl: you can see here her 2020 commercial promoting their new mascara.

In the 2023 T-Mobile commercial, Lili Reinhart interprets herself while getting ready for her new role on screen. She’s an actress, a producer (she owns Small Victory Productions), and… “a dog-mom.” Her puppy is there beside her, supporting her everywhere she goes. And the image on the mirror has no doubt: she should go to the closest T-Mobile shop to take advantage of the new offer that includes the new iPhone 15 Pro Titanium (the same in that recent commercial where you heard that memorable song).

Why? Because you are amazing, as she explains in the commercial. Aren’t you as well?

Get the iPhone 15 Pro On Us | T-Mobile Watch this video on YouTube.

