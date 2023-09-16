Released on September 15, 2023, Slime You Out is the single shared by Drake in anticipation of his 8th official album, For All The Dogs, set for release in October. The song is a collaboration with the female rapper SZA and, as expected, literally stole the spotlight. Fans wanted to know more about the meaning of the expression “Slime You Out” and the message behind the lyrics. In this article, we will discover everything.

You can find the complete lyrics and the song streaming at the end of this article.

Drake & SZA, Slime You Out: the song lyrics & meaning

Slime You Out is a song about disappointing relationships. In the lyrics, Drake and SZA explore the sensations of being in a relationship where the other one wants something different, unable to match their normal needs and wishes in the romantic context. In this, Drake and SZA bring different points of view, each accusing the other sex of a separate type of misconduct.

“Slime You Out” is an expression used in urban slang with a specific meaning, referring to the practice of using someone only for your sexual needs, without emotional involvement. In the lyrics, Drake and SZA explain how they end up doing it after they tried all the rest: they are both looking for something more intense in a relationship, but after seeing the immaturity offered by their partners, they promise themselves – next time I will slime you out.

The song opens with Drake complaining about all the immature women out there, dating him without being able to be authentically involved with their hearts. In the first lyrics, Drake says it very clearly: you don’t need love; you only need someone who tells you what to do and think.

I don’t know, I don’t know what’s wrong with you girls

I feel like y’all don’t need love

You need somebody who could micro-manage you

You know what I’m sayin’? Tell you right from wrong

Who’s smart from who’s the fool

Which utensil to use for which food, like

The lyrics in Slime You Out continue with Drake expressing all his disappointment about the girls who stay with him just because of sex and money. Something that obviously bores him. The rapper states his great need for something authentic and intense. He wishes his woman could really trigger his feelings, his mind.

Next time, I swear on my grandmother grave

I’m slimin’ you for them kid choices you made

Then it’s SZA’s turn, and she shows a different complaint. To her, men act fake. They use her for sex, then brag about it, saying disrespectful things. They go around claiming they had sex with her and then left, but SZA is quick to unveil their tricks: first, their performance in bed wouldn’t justify a girl like SZA submitting herself to a relationship like that, made only of sex. And second… it’s not true that they are not involved. They stay there, cuddle, and express their emotional involvement with her. What they say out there is just a lie. But SZA won’t accept it: she has no time to waste with someone who’s not sincerely and respectfully involved with her.

You tell these hoes you ain’t cuddlin’

But with me, you know doin’ all that s–t

You tellin’ these hoes you ain’t trickin’ off

But with me, you know I’m gon’ get it all

How you n–as get so carried away?

Trippin’ when that d–k is barely third place

f–ked out of pity, it’s cute that you lame

Dip cause it’s mid I can’t fake liking sex

The last part of the lyrics in Slime You Out are again on Drake. He depicts a symbolic relationship that lasts one year, where a different phase occurs every month. In the first phases, they get rapidly involved, even talking about getting married, showing a suspicious attachment. But then the warm months come, and they start lying and cheating. Drake finds it out and gets disconnected, triggering the last phase of the relationship, where the other girls still try to win him out while he’s already moving on.

(…)

April, Spring is here and just like a spring you start to spiral

May brings some warmer days

Poolside gettin’ very tan

June have you movin’ ice cold, goin’ back and forth with a married man

July, that’s when I found out you lied

(…)

This is, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics in Slime You Out, expressed from the male and female perspective: we are tired of fake people who cannot build an authentic relationship made of emotional involvement. And this disappointment is so big that they promise themselves, next time they won’t even start hoping: they will just use the others for sex, as the others do already. It is a provocative song about our need for real meaning inside a relationship.

The complete lyrics and the full streaming

(Drake)

I don’t know, I don’t know what’s wrong with you girls

I feel like y’all don’t need love

You need somebody who could micro-manage you

You know what I’m sayin’? Tell you right from wrong

Who’s smart from who’s the fool

Which utensil to use for which food, like

I got a schedule to attend to though

I can’t really

6ix

You b- -hes really get carried away

Makin’ mistakes then you beg me to stay

Got me wiggin’ on you like I’m Arrogant Tae

You got my mind in a terrible place

Whipped and chained you like American slaves

Act like you not used to Sheraton stays

I met the n–a you thought could replace

How were there even comparisons made?

b- -h, next time, I swear on my grandmother grave

I’m slimin’ you for them kid choices you made

Slimin’ you out, slimin’ you out, slimin’ you out

Ayy, this ain’t the littlest I could get on you b- -hes

Send wires on wires on wires, like Idris

You lucky that I don’t take back what was given

I could have you on payment plan ’til you’re hundred and fifty

And my slime right here, she got some bars for y’all n–as

So I’ma fall back and let SZA talk her s–t for a minute

Slimin’ you out, slimin’ you out, slime

(SZA)

Damn, these n–as got me so twisted

How the f–k you so real, but play b- -h on my line?

I can feel what you spendin’

Got too much pride to let no burnt n–a slime me out

Pull up, go ride about, my night, got time

Let’s discuss all those lies about

Frontin’ out here, like you d–kin’ me out

And I ain’t even c-min’, numbin’ it out

And you ain’t ’bout the s–t you rappin’ about

And I can spin the ho, I’m airin’ it out

I’m goin’ on like a sawed-off

You tell these hoes you ain’t cuddlin’

But with me, you know doin’ all that s–t

You tellin’ these hoes you ain’t trickin’ off

But with me, you know I’m gon’ get it all

How you n–as get so carried away?

Trippin’ when that d–k is barely third place

f–ked out of pity, it’s cute that you lame

Dip cause it’s mid I can’t fake liking sex

Slimin’ you out, I’m slimin’ you out, I’m slimin’ you out

Oh-woah, woah

(Drake)

Yeah, January, you pretend to see life clearly, yearly

February is the time that you put the evil eye and the pride aside

For the fantasy of gettin’ married, very scary

March got you already second guessin’ titles

April, Spring is here and just like a spring you start to spiral

May brings some warmer days

Poolside gettin’ very tan

June have you movin’ ice cold, goin’ back and forth with a married man

July, that’s when I found out you lied

August, it was “Baby this,” “Baby that,” like you had your tubes tied

September, we fallin’ off, but I’m still the man you tryna win over

October is all about me ’cause your turn should’ve been over

November, got your moodboardin’ for next year and you’re single

December the gift givin’ month and now you wanna rekindle, I

Tryna build trust, showin’ me your DMs, how they tryna bag you

Ironic how the news I got about you ended up bein’ bad news

Get a n–a hit for fifty racks, girl, the beef cost like it’s Wagyu

Get a n–a hit, I’ll make his a– see the light, like a half-moon

Shout to QC, pretty sure I made P Ms like it’s past noon

All I really know is Ws and Ms, life lookin’ like a bathroom

All I really know is M bags, like I drove through and ordered fast food

Sayin’ that I’m too guarded with my feelings, who the f–k even asked you?

Seven bodyguards, just in case somebody really wanna try and crash through

Don’t know why I listen to you when I hear you talkin’ to me, it’s some half truth

If I don’t pay your rent, it end up like a old hairstyle, girl, that’s past due

If I don’t—