One song has been identified as the track of summer 2023 on TikTok: it got incredibly viral starting in June, with a catchy melody that makes you sing instantly and some hilarious lyrics that make things a little spicey. The song’s title is One Margarita, and the authors are That Chick Angel, Casa Di, and Steve Terrell. Let’s discover who they are, the song’s lyrics, and how it arrived where it is now.

You can listen to One Margarita, the song viral on TikTok in 2023, in full streaming here on Youtube.

Give Me One Margarita: the TikTok viral song: the lyrics & story

Give Me One Margarita is a song released by That Chick Angel, Casa Di, and Steve Terrell at the end of May 2023, becoming viral on TikTok in June. The video that was heavily reused on TikTok can be found here, and the corresponding sound has been used by over 200K videos in less than a month.

Who are the song authors? That Chick Angel is the actress and comedian Angel Laketa Moore. She played in several movies, like Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) and Bad Times at the El Royale (2018). She’s also the co-host of the weekly podcast Is This Going to Cause an Argument?, which arrived at its 8th season in 2023. Casa Di is one of the many music artists active on TikTok, specializing in remixing funny sounds, turning them into music. The first time he started working on “One Margarita” was in this video he published in May 2023, which later became a full song. And Steve Terrel is a director, writer, actor, and producer, as well as Co-founder of House of Evo Entertainment (you can find his works on IMDb).

Together they managed to release a real hit with One Margarita. The song has some bold lyrics about the effect of alcohol on a woman: the singer is That Chick Angel, and she explains very clearly what happens when she has one cocktail after another. The lyrics of the chorus you hear in the TikTok videos are:

Give me one margarita, I’ma open my legs

Give me two margaritas, I’ma give you some head

Give me three margaritas, I’ma put it in my p–y

Give me four margaritas, I’ma put it in my tush

Give me five margaritas, I’ma have some fun

Give me five margaritas, I’ma put it in your bun

The intentions are pretty explicit and don’t deserve any explanation. However, if you want to have more elements for a deeper understanding, you can find below the complete lyrics. We suggest you read them while listening to the full song (Spotify can work).

Give me a ‘rita (I’ma open my legs)

Give me some of that tequila (I’ma give you some head)

It’s about to get freaky tonight baby (I’ma put it in my puss-)

Let’s go lets go (Give me a beat!)

Give me one margarita, I’ma open my legs

Give me two margaritas, I’ma give you some head

Give me three margaritas, I’ma put it in my p–y

Give me four margaritas, I’ma put it in my tush

Give me five margaritas, I’ma have some fun

Give me five margaritas, I’ma put it in your bun

Give me one margarita, I’ma open my legs

Give me two margaritas, I’ma give you some head

Give me three margaritas I’ma-, give me three margaritas I’ma-

Give me three margaritas, I’ma put it in my puss-

Give me four margaritas, I’ma put it in my tush

Give me five margaritas (Margaritas), give me five margaritas (Margaritas, gimme, gimme)

Give me one margarita, two margaritas, three margaritas, four margaritas, five margaritas

Goin’ out with my baby and I’m tryna get the d–k

Wanna get my man something that he’ll never forget

Loose it up to buss it open before the end of the night (The night)

Had me one frozen ‘rita and I’m feeling alright

Gotta five a tuna, five, boutta’ be real frisky

And the mexican restaurant being so risky

Three cadillacs and I don’t need to talk

These tortilla chips, baby, only give me WAP

Give me one margarita, I’ma open my legs

Give me two margaritas, I’ma give you some head

Give me three margaritas I’ma-, give me three margaritas I’ma-

Give me three margaritas, I’ma put it in my puss-

Give me four margaritas, I’ma put it in my tush

Give me five margaritas (Margaritas), give me five margaritas (Margaritas, gimme, gimme)

Give me one margarita, two margaritas, three margaritas, four margaritas, five margaritas

One, (Uno) (I’ma open my legs)

Two, (Dos) (I’ma give you some head)

Three, (Tres) (I’ma put it in my puss-, go, go, gimme, gimme)

‘Rita make me (Freeze it), open my legs)

I’ma-, I’ma-, I’ma open, I’ma open my legs (Gimme, gimme)

I’ma go-, I’ma go-, I’ma give you some head (Gimme, gimme)

I’ma put it-, I’ma put it- I’ma put it in my p–y