A new, funny commercial was released in June 2023 by Subway restaurants, shared on the Internet and TV. The fast food brand involved the famous basketball player Jayson Tatum, interpreting a customer who tests the waitress on her knowledge about the sandwich numbers on the menu. But at some point, she seems to say something… inappropriate. Let’s discover what happened.

You can watch the 2023 Subway commercial with Jayson Tatum here on Youtube.

Jayson Tatum stars in the 2023 Subway commercial

The guy in the 2023 Subway commercial “Pick a Number” is the NBA basketball player Jayson Tatum. He currently plays for the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils for one season before declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. He was selected by the Boston Celtics with the third overall pick in the draft. Since joining the Celtics, Tatum has established himself as one of the team’s key players and a rising star in the NBA: he has received numerous accolades and achievements. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018 and has been selected as an NBA All-Star multiple times. Tatum has also represented the United States in international competition, winning a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

In the Subway commercial, Jayson Tatum has a disappointed reaction when the Subway waitress mentions one of their most popular subs, “the Philly.” His face can be explained by knowing the historical rivalry between Taum and Philadelphia 76ers. In the 2017 Draft, the Philadelphia team reached an agreement with the Boston Celtics over the choice of another player, Markelle Fultz. That led Tatum to the Celtics, proving in the following years that he was the real big deal of that draft. You can find the full story here.

Therefore, the 2023 Subway commercial involved an NBA star, even allowing him to hint about his not-so-good relationship with Philadelphia – and Jayson Tatum didn’t miss his chance to have a say on it. Probably giving a smile to the viewers who watched it in these weeks.

