The “Ra Ra Rasputin song” from TikTok & Black Mirror

When a song is good, there is always a good chance it will meet new waves of popularity when the right opportunity arrives. For example, thanks to social network trends or popular TV series, right? If you are Boney M, it likely happens in every way possible. Repeatedly. Like what we saw with their “Ra Ra Rasputin” song, which got popular again recently thanks to TikTok and the soundtrack of Black Mirror Season 6. Let’s find out the story of the track, its lyrics, and its meaning.

The “Ra Ra Rasputin song” from TikTok & the Black Mirror 6 soundtrack

The “Ra Ra Rasputin” song you heard many times on TikTok is Rasputin, a track released in 1978 by the disco-funk band Boney M. You can hear it live in the video below.

The song has been heavily used on TikTok by many creators, as you can see in this long list of videos. It was also featured in the soundtrack of the last episode of Black Mirror Season 6, Demon 79.

Boney M was a popular disco group formed in Germany in 1975. They often featured catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and distinctive vocal harmonies. They became known for their energetic performances and flashy costumes, adding to their appeal as a disco act: today, we can consider them one of the musical symbols of the 70s.

Rasputin was one of their most famous songs. It tells the story of Grigori Rasputin, a controversial Russian mystic who gained considerable influence over the Russian imperial family in the early 20th century.

The song is a catchy disco track with a strong Russian-inspired melody. It combines elements of disco, pop, and Eurodance, and features the group’s signature harmonized vocals. The lyrics of the song narrate Rasputin’s mysterious life and his reputation as a powerful and influential figure in the Russian court. You can find below some of the most famous lines:

Ra ra Rasputin

Lover of the Russian queen

There was a cat that really was gone

Ra ra Rasputin

Russia’s greatest love machine

It was a shame how he carried on

Grigori Rasputin really existed in Russia at the beginning of the 1900s. It was believed he exerted a bad influence over the royal family, and for this reason, he was assassinated by a group of nobles in 1916. The “cat that really was gone” from the lyrics is him, with “cat” referring to a cool guy in general.

Rasputin became a major hit in the 70s, reaching high chart positions in several countries around the world. It remains one of their most recognizable and enduring songs, often played at parties and events with its infectious rhythm and memorable chorus.

