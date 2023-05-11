Who’s in the NBA Finals commercial with John Malkovich?

Some commercials have an epic atmosphere that makes them unique. You surely noticed it in the one released for the NBA finals in May 2023, which stars a lot of important personalities, hyping the games that will be played in June. People recognized the narrating voice immediately: he’s John Malkovich, one of the most beloved American actors of the last decades. The song belongs to Adele, and many famous people are in the commercial. Let’s find out together.

You can watch the commercial for the 2023 NBA finals below.

WE ARE ALL IN THE FINALS | #NBAFINALS 2022-23 Watch this video on YouTube.

John Malkovich voices the 2023 NBA finals commercial: what’s the song and who’s in the ad?

The narrating voice in the 2023 NBA finals commercial belongs to the American actor John Malkovich. The song you hear in the background is Hometown Glory by Adele: you can listen to it in full streaming here.

The commercial does a great job explaining the emotions of basketball fans in front of the critical moments of their favorite teams’ season. The finals are the games that will define the champions, so it’s perceived as the moment of truth for players and supporters. That’s why the importance of this phase is shared by everyone.

In the commercial, you can recognize many personalities from different backgrounds: among the others, you can see Larry Bird and Magic Johnson taking care of their championship rings, besides Tony Hawk, Jimmy Kimmel, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, and SUGA from the K-pop iconic band BTS.

In the lyrics of Hometown Glory, Adele sings about the feelings of wandering in her familiar places, reconnecting with her memories. The most significant moment of the song is expressed by the lines below.

‘Round my hometown

Memories are fresh

‘Round my hometown

Ooh the people I’ve met

Are the wonders of my world

Are the wonders of my world

John Malkovich is a well-known actor who has appeared in a number of commercials over the years. Among the most notable ones, you may remember this old commercial he made for Apple and iPhone 4S, and that moment when he joined Goerge Clooney for Nespresso.

Involving John Malkovich and the others, the 2023 NBA finals commercial represents a pure celebration of the American spirit, especially the part that gathers around one of the most popular sports in the United States.

