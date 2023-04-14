If you are into crime, thriller, gangsters, and action TV series with lots of plot twists, Netflix always has some interesting new releases for you. Florida Man is the limited series available since April 2023, created by Donald Todd: an ex-cop with a gambling problem, in debt with a gangster, trying to get out of the troubles through one last job. The female protagonist is Delly West, the gangster’s girlfriend who has an affair with Mike: the actress playing her in the cast is Abbey Lee; let’s discover more about her.

You can watch the official trailer for Florida Man here on Youtube.

Florida Man on Netflix, the cast: Abbey Lee is Delly West

The actress playing Delly West in the cast of the Netflix limited series Florida Man is the Australian actress Abbey Lee. She’s a famous supermodel and actress, born in 1987: when Florida Man was released, she was 35.

Abbey Lee started her modeling career in 2007 and quickly gained recognition in the fashion industry, walking in runway shows for major designers such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Chanel, and Tom Ford. For Gucci, she also starred in the 2009 commercial for the fragrance Flora: you can find the commercial here on Youtube.

In addition to her modeling work, Abbey Lee has also ventured into acting, with roles in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon (do you recognize her here?), Old, The Dark Tower, and Elizabeth Harvest. She is known for her rebellious side, which got her expelled from high school at the start of her final year. You can discover the complete list of her movies and TV shows on Wikipedia, and you can follow her on Instagram.

Abbey Lee is famous for her striking appearance, with her bleached eyebrows and platinum blonde hair, and of course that’s perfectly highlighted in Florida Man. Her charisma always steals the scene where she’s present, making her look like the perfect bad girl for a crime series where every character has a troubled story.

