Daniel Caesar, Always: the song lyrics & meaning

Daniel Caesar is back with his third album, Never Enough, released on April 7, 2023, and although four different songs were shared as singles (Do You Like Me?, Let Me Go, Valentina, and Unstoppable), the track that gathered most attention is Always, a beautiful, melancholic love song. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to Always in full streaming below.

Always: the song lyrics & meaning

Always is a love song dedicated to a person who left. In the lyrics, Daniel Caesar talks to a girl who decided to break up with him and tells her he hopes she will give him another chance one day.

The lyrics of Always express Daniel’s internal conflict: she went away, and a part of him knows he should move on and try to overcome the sadness of the breakup. That’s why the chorus says it explicitly: maybe this song is a mistake.

And maybe I’m wrong

For writing this song

Losing my head over you

Nevertheless, it’s his feelings talking right now. And they are sure: there will always be a place in Daniel’s heart for her. Maybe if enough time passes, she will change her mind, come back, and all this will become something to laugh about.

Baby, baby

There will always be space for you and me

Right where you left it

And just maybe

Enough time will pass

We’ll look back and laugh

When we experience an unwanted breakup, there is always a temporary misalignment between what’s best for us and what our feelings suggest. If the person we love doesn’t want us, we know we need to go through the complex process of moving on, focusing again on ourselves, and finding our own wellness. Our heart just needs a little more time to understand this. During this phase, we only need patience, experiencing sadness without fear.

Based on the lyrics of Always, it’s still too early for Daniel Caesar. He knows she’s with another man, but he wants to believe it’s just a phase, hoping she will return soon.

And I don’t care

If you’re with somebody else

I’ll give you time and space

Just know I’m not a phase

This is the real meaning of the lyrics in Always: you left, but I’m still waiting for you to come back; there will always be a special place for you in my heart, and I hope you’ll return to me, and we will laugh together about what happened. A breakup song many of us can relate to, sharing the same uncertainties and the same feelings we all experience when a love relationship ends.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Baby, baby

There will always be space for you and me

Right where you left it

And just maybe

Enough time will pass

We’ll look back and laugh

Just don’t forget it

And maybe I’m wrong

For writing this song

Losing my head over you

And I’ll be here

‘Cause we both know how it goes

I don’t want things to change

I pray they stay the same, always

And I don’t care

If you’re with somebody else

I’ll give you time and space

Just know I’m not a phase

I’m always, ways, ways

Always, ways, ways

I’m always, ways, ways

Pretty lady, used to walk with me

Down Bloor street, oh, what a time

And I still remember the fussin’, thе fightin’, the f–kin’, the lyin’

It’s all fine, you’ll always be mine

And maybe I’m wrong (Hey, babe, you could)

For writing this song (Write me a song)

Losing my head over you

And I’ll be here

‘Cause we both know how it goes

I don’t want things to change

I pray they stay the same, always

And I don’t care

If you’re with somebody else

I’ll give you time and space

Just know I’m not a phase

I’m always, ways, ways

Always, ways, ways

I’m always, ways, ways

Always, can count on it sure as the stars in the sky

Always, you can count on it as sure that the sun will rise

Always, my love for you ain’t goin’ nowhere

Always, I will be here