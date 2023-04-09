Daniel Caesar, Always: the song lyrics & meaning

Daniel Caesar is back with his third album, Never Enough, released on April 7, 2023, and although four different songs were shared as singles (Do You Like Me?, Let Me Go, Valentina, and Unstoppable), the track that gathered most attention is Always, a beautiful, melancholic love song. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.
You can listen to Always in full streaming below.
Always: the song lyrics & meaning
Always is a love song dedicated to a person who left. In the lyrics, Daniel Caesar talks to a girl who decided to break up with him and tells her he hopes she will give him another chance one day.
The lyrics of Always express Daniel’s internal conflict: she went away, and a part of him knows he should move on and try to overcome the sadness of the breakup. That’s why the chorus says it explicitly: maybe this song is a mistake.
And maybe I’m wrong
For writing this song
Losing my head over you
Nevertheless, it’s his feelings talking right now. And they are sure: there will always be a place in Daniel’s heart for her. Maybe if enough time passes, she will change her mind, come back, and all this will become something to laugh about.
Baby, baby
There will always be space for you and me
Right where you left it
And just maybe
Enough time will pass
We’ll look back and laugh
When we experience an unwanted breakup, there is always a temporary misalignment between what’s best for us and what our feelings suggest. If the person we love doesn’t want us, we know we need to go through the complex process of moving on, focusing again on ourselves, and finding our own wellness. Our heart just needs a little more time to understand this. During this phase, we only need patience, experiencing sadness without fear.
Based on the lyrics of Always, it’s still too early for Daniel Caesar. He knows she’s with another man, but he wants to believe it’s just a phase, hoping she will return soon.
And I don’t care
If you’re with somebody else
I’ll give you time and space
Just know I’m not a phase
This is the real meaning of the lyrics in Always: you left, but I’m still waiting for you to come back; there will always be a special place for you in my heart, and I hope you’ll return to me, and we will laugh together about what happened. A breakup song many of us can relate to, sharing the same uncertainties and the same feelings we all experience when a love relationship ends.
Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave
The complete lyrics
Baby, baby
There will always be space for you and me
Right where you left it
And just maybe
Enough time will pass
We’ll look back and laugh
Just don’t forget it
And maybe I’m wrong
For writing this song
Losing my head over you
And I’ll be here
‘Cause we both know how it goes
I don’t want things to change
I pray they stay the same, always
And I don’t care
If you’re with somebody else
I’ll give you time and space
Just know I’m not a phase
I’m always, ways, ways
Always, ways, ways
I’m always, ways, ways
Pretty lady, used to walk with me
Down Bloor street, oh, what a time
And I still remember the fussin’, thе fightin’, the f–kin’, the lyin’
It’s all fine, you’ll always be mine
And maybe I’m wrong (Hey, babe, you could)
For writing this song (Write me a song)
Losing my head over you
And I’ll be here
‘Cause we both know how it goes
I don’t want things to change
I pray they stay the same, always
And I don’t care
If you’re with somebody else
I’ll give you time and space
Just know I’m not a phase
I’m always, ways, ways
Always, ways, ways
I’m always, ways, ways
Always, can count on it sure as the stars in the sky
Always, you can count on it as sure that the sun will rise
Always, my love for you ain’t goin’ nowhere
Always, I will be here