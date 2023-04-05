A TV series inspired by one of the most famous Japanese manga of the last years landed on Netflix in 2023. It’s From Me To You, based on the manga series Kimi ni Todoke written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, and it became immediately popular on the streaming platform. The protagonists are the high school girl Sawako Kuronuma and the popular boy Shota Kazehaya, and obviously, there has been a lot of curiosity about the actors playing them. Today we’ll discover more about the actor playing Kazehaya, Oji Suzuka: let’s learn more about his career and other movies and TV shows.

You can watch the official trailer for From Me To You here on Youtube.

From Me To You, the cast: Oji Suzuka is Shota Kazehaya

The actor playing Shota Kazehaya in the Japanese series From Me To You – Kimi ni Todoke is the Japanese actor Oji Suzuka. He’s a rising talent in Japanese cinema: when From Me To You was released on Netflix, he was 23.

Oji Suzuka started his career recently, in 2019. Still, since then, he has played in many important movies and TV shows in Japan. Among his most relevant productions are the 2022 series Silent and the 2021 movie Horimiya (you can watch him here in the trailer).

Suzuka Oji is also a model from the Japanese fashion magazine Men’s Non-no. You can watch here on Youtube a presentation video prepared for him by the magazine itself. It’s a new proof of the brilliant career Suzuka Oji has been building in these years, and indeed the Japanese audience will see him again soon in more movies and TV shows. You can follow his new roles on his page on My Drama List.

