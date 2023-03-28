Tyler, The Creator, Dogtooth lyrics & meaning: a daughter?

You see, rapping is not that easy. You can write a song full of talent and poetic skills; you can use the perfect metrics and tell a nice story behind its lyrics, but people could focus on a single little detail that you threw there without too much thinking. And so happens that Tyler The Creator releases a new single, Dogtooth, and all people get shocked by a single line and start wondering: does Tyler The Creator have a daughter? The words in the song are, “If you don’t know my daughter name, then we ain’t really dogs.” Let’s understand the track’s meaning. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Dogtooth below.

Dogtooth, the lyrics & the meaning: does Tyler, The Creator have a daughter?

Dogtooth is a song about the lust the rapper has for another girl. As he explains in the lyrics, he doesn’t need much; he doesn’t require a whole relationship, but just some time with her and physical love.

The line that caught the most attention is the following:

If you don’t know my daughter name, then we ain’t really dogs

This matches another similar line at the song’s beginning, “If you don’t know my grandma name, then we ain’t really dogs.” These lines are about being known, recognized, and respected: Tyler, The Creator demands his girl to be aware of the essential things of his life. If that doesn’t happen, they cannot be really close.

Tyler, The Creator had a grandma he loved very much, Lynda, who passed away in 2013, and she is mentioned in many of his songs. So the question is: does he also have a daughter?

No, Tyler the Creator doesn’t have a daughter. He needed to say it explicitly on Twitter after the Internet started asking the question intensively. But his tweet leaves no doubts: “I dont have kids and dont plan on it hahaha.”

For the record, it’s not the first time the Internet has started alleging that Tyler, The Creator may have a daughter: in 2012, the rapper published this short video introducing Esmeralda, a little girl who immediately screams, complaining that it’s not her name. Recently, this article on HITC clarified the doubts: the girl was Chloe Clancy, daughter of Christian Clancy, a member of the management team of the band Odd Future Tyler belonged to.

The song Dogtooth went popular also for some other lyrics, referring more or less explicitly to what he would like to do with his girl:

She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return

Except for some her time and all her love, that’s my concern

And the rest of the song is a description of his wealth and success as a rapper. In conclusion, nothing new to report about a possible shocking meaning behind the Dogtooth lyrics: Tyler is always the Tyler we know, rapping about his life. No actual children were revealed in this song.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Tyler The Creator’s Dogtooth.

She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return

Her body count and who she f–k ain’t never my concern (Y’all n–as weird)

I’m tryna buy my neighbor house (We back at it, dogtooth, yuh, dogtooth, yuh)

She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return

Except for some her time and all her love, that’s my concern

I’m tryna buy my neighbor house and turn it to a yard

If you don’t know my grandma name, then we ain’t really dogs, b- -h

I shook your hand, I don’t respect

Don’t call me king, I’m not your twin

I’m not your brother, we just met

See, I won’t purchase her no Birkin (Uh)

Got hobbies (Uh), got purpose (Woo)

Got thumpers, I’m perfect (Uh)

Yeah, Kelly green wagon look better when the gloom out

Canary shine brighter in the dark, I brought the moon out

The plane fly better when it’s just me and the pilot

Tuition for the mileage, it’s worth it for the silence

There he go, he cast broads like radios

s–t, your lady knows, it’s Young T like baby clothes

And I got that fire, and I got good d–k

Guap long, d–k long, plus I look good, b- -h (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return (Woo)

Because if she get off, then I get off, that’s my concern (Oh, man)

I’m tryna buy my neighbor house and turn it to a yard (Yeah, yeah, turn up that s–t)

If you don’t know my grandma name, then we ain’t really dogs, b- -h

That’s a lot of motherf–kin’ necklace

Five, six, seven is the figure for a setlist (Yeah)

Ring, ring, ring, b- -h, pick up the phone

I don’t care if y’all together, I will tear down a home, s–t

I shimmy through Paris in back of Phantom of the threads

The driver’s seat of the Enzo could barely fit my legs

And Virgil my chaperone, he look out from overhead (Love you, V)

Not sure what you overheard, but it’s probably what I said, b- -h

I’m out here livin’, y’all on the feed (Yuck)

My girl look like Zazie Beetz and Kelis (Yuck)

I pull up in the “”What the f–k is that, dog?”” (I said, “”Yuck””)

It’s Mr. Peculiar, that’s who I be, who I be

n–as tellin’ women how they bodies supposed to be, but

Never take advice from any n–a with a lean gut (f–k these n–as)

Keep your chair rockin’ and my two cents in your pocket

Your only option, I don’t play no motherf–kin’ games

She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return

And will I ever fall in love again? I can’t confirm

I’m tryna buy my neighbor house and turn it to a yard

If you don’t know my daughter name, then we ain’t really—

(Dogs)

After this

You n–as can’t say nothin’

Dogtooth, uh, uh, dogtooth (s–kas)

Dogtooth, yeah, dogtooth, uh

Dogtooth, dogtooth

Dogtooth (Woo), dogtooth

Dogtooth, uh, uh, dogtooth (Yeah, n–a, yeah)

Dogtooth, dogtooth, uh