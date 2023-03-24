Jimin, Like Crazy: the English lyrics & the meaning

After Set Me Free Pt. 2, which marked the start of a new artistic phase for him, on March 24, Jimin released his new EP FACE was released, together with another official single, Like Crazy. Inspired by the 2011 movie of the same title, the song represents the most visible track of the record, presented in the original version (the official video you find below) and in a special English version, with all lyrics written by the BTS artist for the international market. Obviously, fans wanted to delve into the lyrics and understand their meaning. Jimin said the English version “presents a different charm from the original song,” implying that the authentic sense stays the same and the lyrics he wrote in English are the best expression of the song’s message. In this article, we will analyze the lyrics of the English version (you will find them in full at the end of this article) and their meaning.

You can watch the official video for Jimin’s Like Crazy below, whereas here on Spotify, you can listen to the original English version written by him.

Like Crazy: the English lyrics & the meaning

Like Crazy is a song about the exciting feelings of falling in love and losing control to this emotion. The track starts with an intimate conversation between a guy and a girl in love with each other: the male voice expresses fear, “I’m afraid that everything will disappear,” whereas the girl asks him to “trust her.” Since the song is about losing control “like crazy,” the doubts are about the possible consequences of giving up entirely, losing every resistance. Jimin asks himself: “will I be fine? Will I still be myself?”

The girl plays the part of confidence: she’s sure that sinking in love is the right thing to do; she’s already on her way and waits for him to follow her.

She’s saying

Baby, come and follow me

There’s not a bad thing here tonight

Save your reasons all for later

Stay with me a little while

They can do this together. It’s the only way to feel safe, actually, and that’s why she needs him to stay close while they both abandon themselves to love. However, he has some voices inside himself expressing some doubts. They are not speaking clearly and loudly, which confuses him a bit, but they indeed feel like pressure. Is it safe to sink in love?

I can hear the voices listening

Don’t know who they are

Trying to take the pressure off

Been reaching for the stars

Tell me, will I find myself again?

When I go too far?

The confusion is not permanent, though. Or at least, it’s not preventing him from choosing love: in the chorus, he happily states that he’d better be “lost in the lights, out of his mind,” which means that the decision is taken: he will surrender to love, and they will both reach the stars. He only needs her to take care of him. “Can you help me numb the pain?” is a beautiful question: I’ll be with you in this sea of love, but please help me find myself if I’ll feel lost.

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights, lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

Can you help me numb the pain?

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside Like Crazy: I surrender to love and drown in this together with you; please don’t leave me alone, as I’m afraid I will get lost. Help me keep my balance, help me be myself, so I can feel safe while losing control. A beautiful love song that many of us can relate to.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the complete English lyrics of Jimin’s Like Crazy.

I think we can last forever

I am afraid everything will disappear

Just trust me

She’s saying

Baby, come and follow me

There’s not a bad thing here tonight

Save your reasons all for later

Stay with me a little while

Watch me go

Now, I sink down, all alone (away)

Where am I?

A dark haze clouding up my eyes

I can hear the voices listening

Don’t know who they are

Trying to take the pressure off

Been reaching for the stars

Tell me, will I find myself again?

When I go too far?

Yeah, I know

You know, I know (Ooh)

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights, lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

Can you help me numb the pain?

Each night, you spin me up high

Emotions on ice

Let me have a taste

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

Oh, it’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever, you and I

All my reflections, I

Can’t even recognize

I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

Can you help me numb the pain?

Each night

You spin me up high

Emotions on ice

Let me have a taste

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever, you and I