People have been enjoying March Madness 2023: the audience numbers are impressive, so the commercials entered a new wave of competition during those weeks. Besides the latest AT&T commercial released for the NCAA tournament, there is also the funny perspective proposed by Capital One: a series of short commercials where Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson are having incredible fun. In the most popular ad, there is also an angry Spike Lee busy sending them out of the court. Let’s see what happened!

You can watch “Heckling Spike,” the most popular Capital One commercial released for the NCAA March Madness 2023, here on Youtube. The other short ads were released for the same campaign: March Magic Lamp, Halftime At Home, Chuck Stop, and On The Road Again.

That funny NCAA Capital One commercial with Spike Lee, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson

It’s a poker of black stars, the one we see in the commercial released by Capital One for the NCAA March Madness 2023: Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson are sitting in the front row, watching their favorite match while the referee… well, apparently he’s not exactly paying the proper attention. That’s the reason why we see them complaining so vehemently. And we must admit, their way of mocking the referee is hilarious.

On one side, we have two legends of American basketball: Charles Barkley is regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in the history of the NBA, whereas Magic Johnson is the master of assists, still considered the best point guard of all time. Besides them, Samuel L. Jackson fits perfectly: he’s a big fan of basketball, he has been spotted at numerous NBA games over the years, and has even participated in some celebrity all-star games. He also was executive producer on the basketball-themed movie Coach Carter.

On the other hand, Spike Lee is one of the most famous American movie directors of the latest years. Many recognized the homage Samuel L. Jackson says when attacking his character: “Do The Right Thing, retire!” referring to the masterpiece Lee directed in 1989, Do The Right Thing, probably the best movie choice you can make on a hot summer night with your close friends. Spike Lee is also a regular attendee of NBA games, particularly those involving his hometown team, the New York Knicks.

The slang, the style, the electricity you can feel among them… the Capital One commercial rendered the core of black culture in a context that can trigger its best aspects, a crowded basketball game.

