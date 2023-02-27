Zaya Wade is the model in the 2023 Puma commercial

Puma launched the new advertisement campaign “Forever Classic” in February 2023, and one thing is sure: it didn’t fail to catch everyone’s attention. The recognizable face in the commercial is the one belonging to Zaya Wade, a name that has filled the news lately for reasons more related to her private battles. She expressed satisfaction with her presence in the Puma campaign and explained why she shared the same values pursued by Puma. It’s worth discovering more: let’s find out everything in this article.

You can watch the 2023 Puma commercial with Zaya Wade here on iSpot.tv.

“Forever Classic”: Zaya Wade is in the new 2023 Puma commercial

The girl in the Puma commercial released in 2023 is the young American model Zaya Wade. Zaya is the 15-year-old daughter of the former basketball player Dwyane Wade, and she entered the news in the last few years because of her personal battle about her new identity: she came out as transgender in 2020, and she’s now asking to change her name, triggering a legal action between her parents.

As this recent article on People.com explains, Zaya Wade currently lives with her father, Dwyane, who has sole custody after his separation from Zaya’s mother, Siovaughn Funches-Wade, in 2011. Her father and stepmom fully support her new identity and request to switch to a new name, whereas her mother objects to it and has involved her lawyers in a real legal battle against this possibility. Many aspects of their positions on this matter are visible on social networks too, and that’s the main reason why Zaya Wade is a well-known name today.

On her side, Zaya firmly maintains her position and shows satisfaction with Puma’s decision to involve her in their new campaign. “I love Puma’s celebration of brave, confident, and determined individuals,” Wade said in this interview with WWD, “together, we all strive to be better versions of ourselves, and this is the perfect meeting of classic and individual style.”

Who are the other actors in the commercial?

The other models involved in the Puma commercial are three actors: Angus Cloud (known for Euphoria), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things), and Iris Apatow (you will recognize her from The Bubble).

People’s reactions to Zaya Wade’s participation in the Puma campaign have been positive: a famous brand has chosen her as one of the young faces of its new commercials, which means that the young girl is esteemed by many.

