Big Eyes Coin hits it out of the park with legendary Loot Box release, while Baby Doge and Floki Inu continue to fly high

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) proves to be more than just a meme coin with the release of its lucrative loot boxes, rivaling that of Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) and Floki (FLOKI) in its utility, a strong sense of community and success. But which is the best crypto to go for? Read more to find out

Boss Baby Doge Coin:

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is doing well in its climb to the top as it seeks to become a relevant and well-known token in the crypto realm. The meme coin, though light-hearted and entertaining, is taking steps towards becoming an established cryptocurrency thanks to the strong community that its predecessor, Dogecoin (DOGE), has garnered over the past few years. The Baby Doge Coin agenda pushes for the integration of cryptocurrency into the global economy. This deflationary token has finally debuted its eagerly awaited burn portal, with nearly 1 Million $BABYDOGE being burned over the past seven days. Currently, the price BABYDOGE is at $0.00000000293 and has gone up by 1.13% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume rates have also witnessed a surge, going up by 6.03%, suggesting that investing in this meme coin is a sustainable move.

Floki Flying High:

Floki (FLOKI) is a Web3 project that seeks to propel the decentralization of finance. Its native digital currency (FLOKI) is a multi-chain token that works as a bridge currency between Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain platforms, whereby users can securely store and transact on either blockchain. The Floki ecosystem is continuously evolving, with many of its projects, such as its NFT marketplace and upcoming Metaverse, still in the development stage. Once these are fully established, the value of the token could potentially skyrocket and bring brilliant returns to savvy investors. Currently, the token is trading at $0.000047 and has gone up by a whopping 19.74% in the last 24 hours at the time of press. This token is definitely worth keeping your eye on.

Big Eyes On The Prize:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has rallied an astonishing $29 Million in its presale so far, making this fierce feline meme token an incredibly viable option for investment. This community-driven token is upholding its values by consistently rewarding its members with lucrative benefits. One such example is the release of its very own loot box, a sealed, randomized mystery box feature that users can purchase in order to receive bountiful $BIG token rewards. Currently, there are three options available: the $100 Cute Box, where users can win from $100 to $800 worth of BIG tokens. The $500 Kitty Vault prizes range from $500, $600, $1.5K, $4K, and $25K worth of BIG tokens, but the best of the best is the $1000 Super Saiyan Box which offers prizes of $1K, $1.2K, $3K, $8K and a showstopping $100K worth of $BIG tokens. This is certainly an entertaining and exciting way to get involved in this promising presale, giving users the opportunity to win no matter what, as the prizes will always be equal to or more than the value spent. As the project advances in its search for success, the addition of this new feature emphasizes the dynamic character of Big Eyes Coin as well as the importance of its community. These loot box drops will be released for a limited time, and for those who are a bit skeptical about hitting the jackpot, test spins are available, but the rewards will always be randomized—exciting times for this profitable project.

